Oklo Stock In Focus Today After Company Breaks Ground On First Aurora Powerhouse In Idaho
Oklo Inc.(OKLO), a small-scale advanced nuclear reactor developer, broke ground on Monday at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) for its inaugural Aurora powerhouse.
The site, called Aurora-INL, is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's newly launched Reactor Pilot Program aimed at fast-tracking nuclear innovation.
The Aurora-INL facility will house a sodium-cooled fast reactor using metal-based fuel. Oklo stock traded 2% lower in the premarket on Monday.
