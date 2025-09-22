Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oklo Stock In Focus Today After Company Breaks Ground On First Aurora Powerhouse In Idaho

2025-09-22 09:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Oklo Inc.(OKLO), a small-scale advanced nuclear reactor developer, broke ground on Monday at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) for its inaugural Aurora powerhouse. 

The site, called Aurora-INL, is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's newly launched Reactor Pilot Program aimed at fast-tracking nuclear innovation.

The Aurora-INL facility will house a sodium-cooled fast reactor using metal-based fuel. Oklo stock traded 2% lower in the premarket on Monday. 

