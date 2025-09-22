Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Share Buy-Back Program


2025-09-22 08:46:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 48/2025 - September 22, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 128,000 490.34 62,763,330
September 15, 2025 10,000 491.57 4,915,700
September 16, 2025 13,000 482.29 6,269,770
September 17, 2025 12,000 484.36 5,812,320
September 18. 2025 13,000 484.72 6,301,360
September 19, 2025 12,000 482.14 5,785,680
Total accumulated under the program 188,000 488.55 91,848,160


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 791,042 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments

  • Fond-RU-48-2025-uk-SBB
  • Royal Unibrew SBB AUG-DEC 2025_15SEP-19SEP

MENAFN22092025004107003653ID1110093740

