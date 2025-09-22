Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|128,000
|490.34
|62,763,330
|September 15, 2025
|10,000
|491.57
|4,915,700
|September 16, 2025
|13,000
|482.29
|6,269,770
|September 17, 2025
|12,000
|484.36
|5,812,320
|September 18. 2025
|13,000
|484.72
|6,301,360
|September 19, 2025
|12,000
|482.14
|5,785,680
|Total accumulated under the program
|188,000
|488.55
|91,848,160
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 791,042 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
-
Fond-RU-48-2025-uk-SBB
Royal Unibrew SBB AUG-DEC 2025_15SEP-19SEP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment