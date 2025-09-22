Reachout (OTC: FRQN) Delivers Critical Cybersecurity Compliance For Top-Tier Law Firm - Protecting Millions In Revenue

ReachOut's new Licensed Protection SaaS platform proves itself under pressure, delivering audit-ready cybersecurity and safeguarding millions in client revenue

Frequency Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FRQN)

- Rick Jordan / CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ReachOut Digital Intelligence, a subsidiary of Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: FRQN) with an intended listing on NASDAQ, announced today the successful and accelerated completion of a third-party cybersecurity audit on behalf of national litigation firm Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP (CK), preserving their long-standing relationship with CVS Health, one of the firm's largest clients.When CK received an unexpected pass/fail audit notice from CVS with just three weeks to respond, the stakes were clear. Submit satisfactory technical proof of compliance or lose a client responsible for millions in annual revenue. CVS's requirements lacked a roadmap, offered little technical guidance, and demanded hard evidence, not promises.“This wasn't about checklists or hand-waving. It was submit screenshots, reports, and narratives, or lose the relationship. The firm would've lost millions,” said Rick Jordan, CEO of ReachOut.“We didn't just step in. We rebuilt their cyber posture from the ground up... faster than most cybersecurity or Managed IT firms can even begin to plan. This takes 12 months for the 'others'.”A 12-MONTH TRANSFORMATION DELIVERED IN JUST 45 DAYSReachOut rapidly deployed its newly launched Licensed Protection platform. An outcome-based cybersecurity architecture designed for high-risk, compliance-sensitive clients. This marks ReachOut's first publicly announced SaaS conversion backed by support & advisory under its post-MSP model, signaling a full transition away from traditional managed services.Key actions included:-- Full implementation of encryption (a main focus of CVS), device control, identity lockdown, and conditional access, including cloud encryption and customer-managed keys for NetDocuments.-- Deployment of audit-grade evidence collection, aligned with HIPAA and NIST frameworks, overlaid with CMMC-style risk modeling.-- Direct coordination with a third-party consulting firm familiar with CVS auditors to ensure strategic language and submission formatting matched what CVS expected.The firm signed a full multi-year agreement for ReachOut's new flagship compliance architecture giving them a full cybersecurity and compliance posturing in just 45 days.“IT Support didn't save this firm. Licensed Protection backed by support and advisory did," Jordan continued. "This is more than a win for one client. It's proof that the traditional MSP model is dead, and ReachOut is what comes next."While ReachOut did not name the specific products deployed under its new licensing model, Jordan confirmed the suite includes AI-enhanced security platforms, forensic-grade logging, MDR, SIEM, policy automation, and compliance readiness documentation-delivered through a unified ReachOut-owned experience.“We handle support because we must, but we lead with cybersecurity because that's where the risk lives,” said Jordan.“This case proves our thesis. We don't sell preventative fluff. We deliver the cure when the stakes are real."

ABOUT REACHOUT DIGITAL INTELLIGENCE (REACHOUT)
ReachOut is a cybersecurity-first SaaS company redefining what it means to protect modern businesses, especially in regulated and high-risk sectors. Operating under a post-MSP model, ReachOut delivers outcome-based Licensed Protection through a unified, ReachOut-owned software architecture combining AI-driven cybersecurity, compliance enforcement, and expert advisory. The company's solutions are delivered as intellectual property, not piecemeal tools, and backed by IT support where it serves the outcome. ReachOut exists to prove that support doesn't solve risk... Ownership does. The MSP model is dead. This is what comes next.

ABOUT FREQUENCY HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: YCRM)
Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first protection and IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.

ABOUT RICK JORDAN
Rick Jordan is a resilient entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert, and media personality known for leading companies through high-growth transformations. He founded ReachOut Technology and is the architect of Frequency Holdings Inc., a multi-brand technology holding company focused on scaling ventures in cybersecurity, digital identity, and AI. Rick has advised in the White House on national cyber policy, appeared on major networks including Bloomberg and NewsNation, and hosts the globally ranked podcast ALL IN with Rick Jordan, soon to be renamed FREQUENCY. His leadership bridges bold vision with operational precision, in addition to bringing clear signal and communication to the public markets.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Frequency Holdings Inc / ReachOut

