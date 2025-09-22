Chaince Securities LLC Serves As Exclusive Placement Agent In Wellchange Holdings' (NASDAQ: WCT) $4 Million Private Placement
On September 2, 2025, Wellchange entered into a securities purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at $0.04 per share, raising gross proceeds of $4.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The closing of the offering occurred on September 4, 2025.
Pursuant to the registration rights agreement, Wellchange has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to file a resale registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within sixty (60) days of the closing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and working capital.
About Wellchange Holdings Company Limited
Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: WCT) is a Hong Kong–based enterprise software solutions provider. Through its subsidiary Wching HK, the Company offers customized software, cloud-based SaaS platforms, and white-label development services to help small and medium-sized businesses drive digital transformation and growth.
About Chaince Securities LLC
Chaince Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in New York, serving as a strategic partner for global companies seeking access to U.S. capital markets. A subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH), Chaince provides advisory, placement, and capital markets solutions across industries with a focus on emerging growth companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds, the Company's business strategies and future plans, and expectations regarding the filing of a resale registration statement. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's ability to execute its business plan, market and economic conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
For more information, please contact:
Chaince Securities LLC
Email: ...
International Elite Capital Inc.
Annabelle Zhang
Tel: +1(646) 866-7928
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment