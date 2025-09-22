Unitedlex Names Beverly Rich As Vice President Of AI & Innovation To Bolster Legal Tech Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New hire strengthens UnitedLex's mission to deliver AI-powered solutions for litigation, IP, legal operations, and incident response amid growing demand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UnitedLex , a leading tech-enabled legal services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, legal operations, and incident response, today announced the appointment of Beverly Rich as Vice President of AI & Innovation.The hire continues to advance the company's position as the preeminent business partner for legal and AI, by empowering corporate legal departments and law firms to strategically and defensibly deploy AI-powered solutions that deliver measurable value.Rich's role will focus on leading enterprise-wide initiatives to expand current AI solutions, which include AI-powered contract intelligence and legal spend analytics, Digital First Draft for automated response drafting, First Look for early case intelligence, and competitive patent analytics. She will guide the company's AI roadmap with her nearly 20 years of unique experience and will help clients build their own strategies to achieve efficiencies, mitigate risk, and unlock cost savings.“Beverly's appointment reflects our commitment to innovation and our vision to make AI practical, scalable, and secure for legal teams,” said Renee Meisel, Chief Executive Officer at UnitedLex.“Her leadership will help us deliver measurable outcomes - faster reviews, cost savings, and enhanced insights - while giving clients the confidence to adopt AI in ways that truly transform their business.”“I'm honored to join UnitedLex at this pivotal moment in the legal industry,” added Rich.“UnitedLex's commitment to advancing AI solutions for the industry deeply aligns with my passion for innovation. I'm excited to help accelerate the company's strategic roadmap and partner with clients to unlock the full potential of AI - delivering real, measurable value across legal operations.”Rich obtained her Ph.D. in Management & Organization at USC Marshall School of Business and her J.D. at USC Gould School of Law and is a prominent voice on the development and use of AI in the legal industry. Most recently a Partner at Messner Reeves LLP and Practice Innovation Counsel at Ogletree Deakins, she built the firm's AI practice group, launched multiple generative AI tools, and managed the development of proprietary AI and automation tools. An accomplished academic, she previously served on the faculty at the University of Utah's Eccles School of Business, where she published research on the use and economic impact of generative AI on the legal industry.About UnitedLexUnitedLex is the preeminent business partner for legal, delivering services that achieve value and drive growth for corporate legal departments and law firms in the areas of litigation and investigations, intellectual property, legal operations, and incident response. Founded in 2006, UnitedLex co-creates solutions that mitigate risk, drive revenue, and optimize business investment-transforming the legal function into a catalyst for success. Its team of 3,000+ legal and business professionals, data analysts, technologists, and engineers supports clients from operational centers around the world.

