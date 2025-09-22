Pearly Baker's Alehouse Receives Liquor License And Announces Grand Re-Opening

THE SIMONETTA BROTHERS AT PEARLY BAKERS

The Simonetta Brothers Ignite a New Era in Easton's Historic Centre Square

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Huge news for the Lehigh Valley: Pearly Baker's Alehouse has officially received its liquor license and is ready to welcome the community back with a bold, reimagined vision under the leadership of the Simonetta brothers - Philip, Joseph, and Michael.

The grand re-opening for the public is set for Friday, October 3, 2025, at 7:00 PM, marking a new chapter for the beloved Easton landmark. Before the doors open wide, Pearly Baker's will host a soft opening for friends, family, and media on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

“When Pearly's lights shine again, they won't just brighten the bar-they'll highlight the rebirth of a local institution,” said Philip Simonetta.“We don't just run businesses-we build experiences people remember. Pearly's has the history and the soul. Now it's time to amplify that.”

The Simonetta brothers are no strangers to Easton nightlife. Joseph and Michael are already well known as the driving force behind Mother's Bar, a community staple with a reputation for electric energy and strong local ties. Combined with Philip's entrepreneurial background in real estate, hospitality, and education, the brothers bring the perfect mix of grit, creativity, and leadership to Pearly Baker's revival.

This new chapter is also deeply personal. Earlier this year, the Simonettas lost their brother, Anthony“Tony” Simonetta, who was a partner with Joey and Mike at Mother's Bar. Tony's passion for people, music, and community left an indelible mark, and his spirit continues to guide the family's work. In a heartfelt tribute, Tony's daughter, Rowen Simonetta (age 13), will be joining Pearly Baker's as a hostess, ensuring her father's legacy lives on in the heart of Easton's newest chapter.

Guests can expect elevated entertainment, a refreshed design, carefully curated menus, and expanded bar offerings, all while honoring the rich history that made Pearly's an Easton institution for decades.

Now Hiring: Join the Comeback

The Simonettas are assembling a top-tier team to match their vision. Final walk-in interviews will be held at Pearly Baker's (11 Centre Sq, Easton, PA 18042) on Wednesday 9/24, Thursday 9/25, and Friday 9/26 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Applicants should bring their résumé.

“If you bring passion, creativity, and a commitment to excellence, Pearly's offers the rare chance to be part of something bigger-an iconic space, reimagined with purpose,” said Joseph Simonetta.

About Pearly Baker's Alehouse

Located in the heart of Easton's Centre Square, Pearly Baker's Alehouse has been a cornerstone of the community for decades. Under the ownership and leadership of the Simonetta brothers, Pearly's enters a new era-where history meets innovation, family meets community, and where Easton gathers to eat, drink, and celebrate.

Media Contact

Philip Simonetta

Simonetta Management LLC

Email: ...

Website:

PHILIP SIMONETTA

SIMONETTA MANAGEMENT LLC

+1 844-474-3721

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.