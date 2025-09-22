24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs Targets Eco Luxury Spider Silk Apparel Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Potential Multi-Billion Dollar as Sample Deliveries Near

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today issued a market update highlighting the emerging opportunity in eco luxury spider silk apparel as Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, prepares to deliver initial fabric and fiber samples to three previously announced apparel and textile producers.

The first of these deliveries is an internationally renowned high-end luxury fashion marking a critical milestone for Kraig Labs, positioning the Company at the forefront of a new sustainable fashion category powered by performance-driven, biodegradable fibers.

With Kraig Labs almost ready to resume its commercial recombinant spider silk production, this release considers the theoretical market opportunity for this super fiber. It appears that one of the Company's goals is to be first to market with an eco-luxury textile that pairs sustainability with exceptional performance.

Eco Luxury Apparel: A Natural Fit for Spider Silk

The global fashion industry is undergoing a seismic shift toward sustainability and next-generation materials. Spider silk, known for its unmatched tensile strength, light weight, and eco-friendly biodegradability, is increasingly being viewed as a potential keystone material in the growing sustainable luxury space.

As the Company's genetically engineered spider silk prepares to enter brand partner evaluations, the addressable market is gaining clarity:



According to industry projections, the synthetic spider silk market could reach $7 billion by 2030.

If just 20–30% of that market is captured by apparel applications, that segment could be worth $1.4–$2.1 billion annually. By 2035, as manufacturing scales and production costs decline, that number could rise to $2–3+ billion annually.



Even within the much larger $250–330 billion global luxury apparel market, modest penetration, just 0.5–1%, by spider silk-enhanced fashion lines could represent $1.25–3.3 billion in annual revenue potential.

Kraig's Commercial Trajectory: From Pilot to Partnerships

Following its successful pilot production runs and refinement of its Dragon SilkTM materials, Kraig Labs is now on the verge of delivering its first spider silk samples to three as-yet-unnamed companies. These upcoming planned deliveries, announced earlier this year, represent a strategic alignment with eco-conscious and high-performance fashion brands that have signaled interest in sustainable textile innovation.

The Company's current focus remains on:



Scaling Production: Ongoing optimization at its production facilities in Southeast Asia.

Cost Control: Engineering efficiencies to meet target production costs that enable premium yet competitive pricing. Material Readiness: Finishing and processing that meet the standards of luxury apparel buyers.



The world's top fashion brands are actively seeking advanced materials that align with their sustainability pledges and deliver performance. Kraig is positioning to meet that demand with a proprietary fiber unlike anything else on the market.

Market Levers: The Path to Broader Adoption

While early adoption of spider silk will likely remain in blended fabrics and niche luxury applications, the long-term success of the category, and Kraig's leadership within it, will hinge on key factors:

Kraig Labs is proactively addressing each of these levers, aiming to secure its position as the first-mover in a textile category with transformative potential.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB ) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

