Phone numbers of Australia PM, Donald Trump Jr get leaked
(MENAFN) A US-based website has publicly listed the personal phone numbers of several prominent individuals, including Australia’s Prime Minister and Donald Trump Jr, according to reports.
The platform, which uses AI to gather publicly available information online, still shows these private contacts. “Obviously concerning,” said a spokesman for Australia’s opposition leader, whose own number was also listed, noting that they have requested its removal.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office is aware of the situation, and local authorities are investigating the matter. The website claims to host contact details for hundreds of millions of professionals and is widely used by recruiters and sales representatives.
Investigations have verified that the site contains a current private number for Albanese and a personal contact for Trump Jr, although it is uncertain if the latter still uses it. How the site obtained this information remains unclear, but Australia has experienced multiple large-scale data breaches in recent years.
Attempts to reach former US Presidents through numbers listed on the site produced mixed results, while a London landline purportedly linked to the UK Prime Minister went unanswered.
The database allows users to search for a limited number of contacts for free, with additional access available through a paid subscription. According to the site, it compiles information from public filings, social media platforms, other web crawlers, and job portals. Individuals can also submit an opt-out request to have their personal information removed.
