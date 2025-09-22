Crystal Ware Launches DOXA® Franchising In Downtown Denver, Expanding Conscious Outsourcing® To The Mountain West

DOXA® Franchising opens its newest franchise in Downtown Denver, led by Franchise Owner Crystal Ware, CFE, expanding offshore and nearshore solutions.

- Crystal WareBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DOXAFranchising, a leader in offshore and nearshore workforce solutions, announced today the opening of its newest franchise in Downtown Denver, led by Franchise Owner Crystal Ware, CFE . This launch brings the company's Conscious Outsourcingmodel to one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, offering local businesses a smarter and more ethical way to scale.Crystal Ware has spent more than 17 years leading marketing strategy and operations, building the frameworks that help organizations grow and clients succeed. Her career has been defined by creating structure, scaling teams, and driving measurable results. Today, as Franchise Owner in Denver, she brings that expertise to DOXA, helping local businesses access top global talent and scale with confidence through an ethical and sustainable model.“Denver is a city of builders and innovators,” said Ware.“Business owners here want to grow with purpose, but they need access to solutions that protect culture, manage costs, and support long-term success. DOXA gives them that advantage, and I am proud to bring it to my community.”Meeting Denver's Growth ChallengeDenver's economy is expanding faster than the national average, creating new opportunities for businesses across the city. To keep growing, many leaders are looking for ways to strengthen their teams and manage resources more strategically.DOXA helps them do exactly that. By connecting companies with offshore professionals who integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, DOXA provides the structure, savings, and support that allow Denver businesses to scale with confidence.What Denver Businesses GainThrough DOXA Talent Denver, local businesses gain:- Up to 70% savings on labor costs without compromising quality- Access to pre-trained, highly skilled professionals across multiple functions- Real-time collaboration with staff working U.S. hours- SOC 2 compliant infrastructure with encrypted devices and managed HR/payroll- A scalable model that supports companies as they grow from one role to an entire back officeAbout DOXA TalentDOXA Talent helps small and medium-sized businesses scale through high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. Its Conscious Outsourcingmodel emphasizes rigorous training, enterprise-level security, and a people-first approach, enabling companies to reduce costs while building meaningful, sustainable operations. The company operates across the United States, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Kenya, and Panama.Learn more about DOXA Talent Denver: DOXAtalent/downtowndenverExplore franchise opportunities: DOXAfranchising

Maureen Birdsall

DOXA Talent

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.