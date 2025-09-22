State College IFC Holds Fall Retreat Welcomes Acacia & Sigma Pi

Officers from the Five State College IFC Chapters at their Fall Retreat.

Welcome Banner for Acacia and Sigma Pi.

Two New Chapters Join an Independent and Growing SCIFC

- Gregory G. Ritchie, Interim Executive Director/CEO of Sigma Pi FraternitySTATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Building on a renewed vision for Greek life at Penn State, the State College Interfraternity Council (SCIFC) held its fall retreat and risk training and at the event announced its expansion to five member fraternities. The addition of the Acacia and Sigma Pi fraternities marks a significant step forward in the SCIFC's commitment to fostering a strong, community-oriented, and safety-conscious fraternity experience. They join founding members Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Chi, and Tau Kappa Epsilon in this new chapter of Greek life in State College.The SCIFC's mission is twofold: to cultivate a stronger sense of brotherhood among its members and to make a meaningful impact on the State College community through dedicated service initiatives. The council aims to foster an environment where members can develop leadership skills, build lasting relationships, and contribute to the betterment of their surroundings. This includes partnering with local charities, organizing community service projects, and promoting philanthropic endeavors.The President's Council of the SCIFC commented,“We are thrilled to welcome the men of Acacia. With a rich history and a commitment to academic excellence and personal growth, Acacia is a valuable addition to the council.” Square & Compass Association President, Paul German, and the Active Brothers of the Shin Chapter of Acacia Fraternity stated that“The opportunity to join the SCIFC with its commitment to the Health, Brotherhood and Personal Growth of its brothers was integral in its decision to end its relationship with the University.” German added,“We are looking forward to contributing to the to the success and growth this new partnership brings us."The President's council is also pleased to announce the inclusion of Sigma Pi. Known for its dedication to the pursuit of excellence and the development of character, Sigma Pi brings a strong tradition of leadership and service to the SCIFC. "Joining the State College Interfraternity Council is a natural fit for Sigma Pi," stated Gregory G. Ritchie, Interim Executive Director/CEO of Sigma Pi Fraternity. "We believe in the power of the fraternity experience to shape young men into future leaders and to guide them in finding their purpose, and the SCIFC's emphasis on safety, service, and brotherhood provides the ideal environment for that to happen."Fall Retreat and Risk CertificationTo kick off the Fall 2025 semester, the State College Interfraternity Council solidified its commitment to safety and leadership by hosting a retreat for all five chapters in August. A central component of the event was a risk management certification program led by the council's official risk partner, Standing Stone Consulting. This mandatory, pre-semester training established a unified and proactive approach to event safety and responsible chapter management, setting a clear standard of well-being for the entire community as they began the academic year. Chapter Officers also had planning sessions to set goals for the Fall Semester.About the State College IFCState College IFC is a new independent Interfraternity Council that is focused on Brotherhood, Service, and Safety. The current chapters include Acacia, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Chi, Sigma Pi and Tau Kappa Epsilon. The SCIFC chapters follow the North American Interfraternity Council guidelines, as well as the guidelines of each member organization. All events are monitored by Standing Stone. The SCIFC is student led and is focused on its theme of Traditions of Excellence.

Wilson Boyd

State College IFC

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.