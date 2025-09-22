Dubai Foundation for Women and Children reinforces national leadership through specialized “Play Therapy training program”
(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE-Dubai, 22 - September 2025
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) reaffirmed its national leadership in adopting and advancing the latest global practices in psychological and social care and rehabilitation by organizing a specialized training program on the “Play Therapy” program. The training program is being held from September 22 to 24 at Vida Creek Beach Hotel in Dubai, with the participation of a distinguished group of of legal, health, educational, social, humanitarian, law enforcement entities, and care professionals from across the UAE.
Her Excellency Shaikha Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, mentioned that DFWAC was among the first entities to introduce play therapy into its rehabilitation system years ago, recognizing its importance as an effective therapeutic tool for supporting child victims of abuse. She stressed that organizing this training program reflects the foundation’s firm commitment to continuous investment in developing the skills of national professionals, adapting global expertise to meet local community needs, and strengthening its mission to protect individuals, support families, and promote social cohesion.
Al Mansoori added that “play therapy is no longer a recreational activity, but rather a progressive therapeutic approach that helps children overcome trauma, build self-confidence, and achieve psychological and social balance.” She emphasized that DFWAC’s current efforts represent a long-term, qualitative investment in preparing specialists according to the highest international standards.
In this context, Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, noted that integrating play therapy into the foundation’s comprehensive care system reflects its vision of providing safe environments for child victims of abuse. She highlighted the approach as one of the most effective therapeutic methods, enabling children to express themselves and address psychological and behavioural challenges.
Al Bahri further pointed out that the program is tailored to strengthen children’s communication skills and fosters their adaptive abilities and social integration, highlighting that investment in this field is a direct investment in childhood care and in building a more cohesive society.
This three-day training program is designed to improve the skills of psychotherapists and social workers. It teaches them about the concepts and practical uses of play therapy, a therapeutic approach focused on children. The goal is to help professionals use play therapy effectively with different age groups, particularly to support children who have experienced psychological trauma. Ultimately, this training program helps participants develop new strategies for addressing behavioral and emotional challenges in children, which improves the quality of care for both children and their families.
The training program provides comprehensive coverage of key topics, beginning with an introduction to the fundamental concepts, scientific underpinnings, and therapeutic efficacy of play therapy. Participants will learn to develop therapeutic games for different age groups and explore various forms of play therapy, including free play, expressive arts, and artistic activities. A specialized module is dedicated to interventions for children who have experienced trauma, furnishing participants with both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary for professional and effective engagement. The training will be led by Dr. Amjed Abojedi, a Canadian-certified counsellor and play-based psychotherapy practitioner in Ontario. He has conducted advanced training programs in several Arab countries and works at the Resilience Research Center in Canada, alongside his academic role at Yorkville University.
Play therapy is grounded in well-established scientific principles and is considered one of the most prominent modern psychological intervention methods for behaviour modification. Studies have demonstrated its effectiveness in enabling children to express traumatic experiences within a safe environment that reduces emotional intensity and supports healthy adaptation.
This therapeutic approach also contributes to developing communication skills, understanding social context, regulation of emotions, and decision-making, while enhancing self-esteem, creative thinking, and problem-solving abilities underlining its role as a powerful tool in strengthening social stability and cohesion.
