Robot And Roboni By Hsinhung Chou - Carpenter Brother And Sister Wins Gold In A' Art Supply Awards

Innovative Pencil Sharpeners Bring Joy and Comfort to Learning and Work

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of art supplies design, has announced HsinHung Chou - Carpenter Brother and Sister's "Robot And Roboni " pencil sharpeners as the Gold winner in the Art and Stationery Supplies Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Art Supply Awards within the design industry and positions "Robot And Roboni" as a notable achievement in the field.The award-winning "Robot And Roboni" pencil sharpeners showcase the importance of combining functionality, emotion, and interaction in art supply design. By offering a playful and engaging sharpening experience, these designs align with the growing trend of creating products that not only serve their purpose but also bring joy and comfort to users' daily lives. This recognition underscores the relevance of such innovative approaches to the art supplies industry and its customers.What sets "Robot And Roboni" apart is their unique blend of practicality and charm. Robot, the boy, features a 360-degree rotating head that symbolizes the spinning away of worries, while its movable hands and endearing face add a touch of whimsy to any desk. Roboni, the girl, dressed in a skirt and bow, brings a cheerful presence with her sweet expression. Both sharpen pencils effortlessly, transforming a routine task into an uplifting experience that enhances creativity and enjoyment in writing.The recognition of "Robot And Roboni" by the A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Award serves as an inspiration for HsinHung Chou - Carpenter Brother and Sister to continue exploring innovative designs that enhance user experiences. This achievement motivates the brand's team to further push the boundaries of art supply design, focusing on the emotional connection between people and objects. By receiving this prestigious award, HsinHung Chou - Carpenter Brother and Sister gains validation for their design philosophy and approach.Project MembersRobot And Roboni was designed by a talented team consisting of HsinHung Chou, who led the creative direction, WeiYa Cheng, who contributed to the product design, YuLing Chu, who assisted with the design development, ChuanYen Lu, who provided technical support, and Lin Yu, who managed the project. The team worked in collaboration with Carpenter Brother & Sister Technology CO., LTD. to bring these delightful pencil sharpeners to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About HsinHung Chou - Carpenter Brother and SisterHsinHung Chou - Carpenter Brother and Sister is a Taiwanese woodworking brand that combines traditional craftsmanship with innovative design. Founded by Chou Hsin-Hung, who grew up in a woodworking factory, the brand has evolved from mass production to creating unique, culturally-inspired products. With a focus on sustainability and hands-on experiences, Carpenter Brother and Sister aims to elevate Taiwan's woodworking heritage on a global scale, bringing the tactile appeal and emotional value of handcrafted wooden products to customers worldwide.About Carpenter Brother & Sister Technology Co.,LtdCarpenter Brother & Sister Technology Co., Ltd is a sibling-led woodworking company based in Houli, Taichung. Dedicated to preserving their father's passion for timber and exquisite craftsmanship, they infuse playfulness and vibrancy into their wooden creations, ranging from home goods to toys. The company is committed to sustainability, using FSC-certified wood and maximizing material efficiency through waste wood recycling. They also offer woodworking courses and collaborate with academic institutions to promote the carbon sequestration potential of wooden products, fostering a complete green carbon cycle.About Carpenter Brother & Sister Technology Co.,LtdCarpenter, a creative woodworking brand in Houli, Taichung, is known for its unique visitor experience, where guests receive a small irregular wood block as a keepsake, engraved with their name and date. The company has built a strong in-house design team, encouraging collaborative brainstorming and discussions to maintain high levels of creativity. Founder Chou Hsin-Hung believes that as consumers seek better lifestyles, well-designed wood products will find greater opportunities. Carpenter aims to create lasting value through thoughtful design and introduce Taiwan's artistry to the world by participating in global exhibitions and collaborating with international partners.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Art and Stationery Supplies Design category. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by a panel of expert jury members based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovation in material use, functionality enhancement, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, environmental impact, user-friendliness, versatility, durability, creative packaging, cost-effectiveness, market relevance, safety measures, cultural significance, social impact, adaptability, technological integration, unique selling proposition, educational value, inclusivity, and potential for mass production. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the art and stationery supplies industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the field of art and stationery supplies design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluate each entry based on pre-established criteria to ensure a fair and objective selection process. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global exposure, recognition for their design excellence, and the opportunity to contribute to advancing the art and stationery supplies industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by promoting and celebrating superior products and projects that positively impact society through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

