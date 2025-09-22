Russia: Two-State Solution Only Way To Resolve Mideast Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Russia said on Monday that the two-state solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in the Middle East and bring about peace and stability to the region.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told the press that the "Palestinian-Israeli" conflict was at its worst historic stage, indicating that President Vladimir Putin was keen on addressing the situation in a statement to the Russian security council.
Ending the occupation and implementing the two-state solution were key to resolving the alarming issue, he asserted, revealing that Moscow was concerned over the developments in the Middle East.
The UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recently recognized Palestine in a new development on the global scene. (end)
