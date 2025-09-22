Sierra Space Achieves Perfect CMMC Level 2 Score With Eshare As Strategic Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnering with eSHARE, Sierra Space strengthens data governance and ensures secure collaboration for DoD and NASA missions

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Space met CMMC Level 2 with a perfect score-110 out of 110 controls satisfied-demonstrating an uncompromising commitment to cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

Strategic Partnership with eSHARE

To achieve and sustain this high level of compliance, Sierra Space leveraged eSHARE as a strategic partner:



Tight Integration with Microsoft Purview

eSHARE's Collaborate platform integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Purview Information Protection and the DLP Suite, enabling Sierra Space to collaborate securely with customers, supply chain partners, and external collaborators. All sensitive data remains contained within the Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud High (M365 GCCH), allowing Sierra Space to fully leverage Purview's governance controls without sacrificing productivity.

Advisory Services Expertise

eSHARE's Advisory Services consultants guided Sierra Space through the deployment of advanced M365 compliance solutions. By mapping the full set of CMMC L2 controls to M365 features-such as sensitivity labels, trainable classifiers, and endpoint DLP-eSHARE ensured a smooth implementation and deep integration into the eSHARE Collaborate environment. Comprehensive Visibility and Control

With eSHARE Collaborate, Sierra Space gains not only the enforcement mechanisms but also deep, real‐time visibility into how its“data real estate” is accessed and used. This holistic approach to data governance and insider‐risk monitoring reduces operational complexity, ensuring that only authorized personnel can view or share Controlled Unclassified Information.

Meeting DoD and CMMC Requirements with Confidence

Handling CUI under CMMC 2.0 demands strict access controls, audit trails, and risk‐based policies. eSHARE's solution keeps Sierra Space's information secure by:

Ensuring only the right people have access through role‐based permissions and adaptive access policies.Automating detection and protection of sensitive content across Teams, SharePoint, Exchange, and endpoints.Allowing collaboration with external partners without exposing data to unmanaged environments.

By combining Sierra Space's rigorous internal processes with eSHARE's technical and advisory expertise, the organization maintains continuous compliance, mitigates cyber‐risk, and confidently supports critical DoD and NASA projects-all without adding undue complexity to day‐to‐day operations.

About eSHARE

eSHARE is the secure collaboration platform built for Microsoft 365, empowering organizations to exchange sensitive data and collaborate with confidence-inside and outside their enterprise. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, eSHARE helps highly regulated industries ensure compliance, security, and control without disrupting the Microsoft-native experience. Visit our website to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: The eSHARE Team +1 617-520-4120 ...a-eShar.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />