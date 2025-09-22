Mental Health Expert Launches Therapeutic Children's Book Series To Help Kids Navigate Anger

Bella and Bird Explore Anger: Book Cover

Deana Plaskon, PhD, LMHC

"Bella and Bird Explore Anger" Combines Science-Based Therapeutic Tools with Engaging Storytelling for Young Readers

- Deana Plaskon, PhD, LMHC

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new children's book series designed to help young readers understand and manage difficult emotions launched this month, created by a licensed clinical mental health counselor who witnessed firsthand the emotional toll of natural disasters on children.

"Bella and Bird Explore Anger" marks the debut of the Bella and Bird the Emotion Explorers series by author Deana Plaskon, PhD, LMHC, and illustrator Lea Maria Ravotti. The book addresses a critical gap in children's mental health resources by combining entertainment with evidence-based therapeutic techniques.

ADDRESSING GROWING MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS IN CHILDREN

With childhood anxiety and behavioral challenges reaching unprecedented levels, mental health professionals increasingly recognize the importance of early emotional education. Unlike traditional children's books that simply tell stories, this series provides practical coping strategies disguised as engaging narratives.

"After Hurricane Ian devastated Pine Island, Florida, I saw children struggling with overwhelming emotions they couldn't understand or express," said Dr. Plaskon. "I realized we needed better tools to help kids build emotional resilience before crisis hits, not just after."

The story follows Henry, a child overwhelmed by anger, who meets Bella, a wise therapy horse, and her companion Bird in a peaceful pasture. Through their interaction, young readers learn research-backed techniques for identifying anger triggers, understanding the physical sensations of anger, developing healthy coping mechanisms, and building emotional self-regulation skills.

EXPERT CREDENTIALS MEET PRACTICAL APPLICATION

Dr. Plaskon brings unique qualifications to children's mental health literature. As a licensed clinical mental health counselor with a PhD in human behavior, she combines academic expertise with hands-on therapeutic experience. Her credentials include a PhD in Education specializing in human behavior, Master's in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Master's in Arts specializing in Teaching and Learning with Technology, Eagala Certification in equine-assisted therapy, ARCH Certification, EMDR Certification, and multiple trauma therapy certifications.

The book draws inspiration from Dr. Plaskon's actual therapy horse, Bella, and her unusual friend Bird, a barn swallow who has become part of the therapeutic team.

MARKET RESPONSE AND LAUNCH ACTIVITIES

The children's mental health book market has grown significantly, with parents and educators actively seeking resources to support emotional development. Research shows that emotional intelligence, unlike IQ, can be developed and improved throughout life, making early intervention particularly valuable.

To celebrate the launch, Dr. Plaskon will host a virtual book tour in partnership with The Children's Book Review , featuring interactive content and a grand prize giveaway of a signed book and an exclusive, handmade Bella and Bird book pillow.

Additional educational resources are available to support parents and educators, including a free downloadable teacher guide and free activity sheets available on the author's website.

The series addresses timely concerns as communities worldwide continue facing natural disasters, social upheaval, and other challenges that impact children's emotional well-being.

FUTURE SERIES DEVELOPMENT

"Bella and Bird Explore Anger" represents the first installment in a planned series covering various emotions and coping strategies. Each book in the Bella and Bird the Emotion Explorers series will tackle different aspects of emotional development while maintaining the same blend of therapeutic expertise and accessible storytelling. Next on the list is "Bella and Bird Explore Sadness."

ABOUT DEANA PLASKON, PhD, LMHC

Dr. Deana Plaskon is an author, educator, mother, and mental health professional specializing in children's emotional development. Her evidence-based approach to children's literature stems from years of clinical practice and educational research. She currently practices in Florida and Colorado. Learn more at

Book Availability: Available through Bella and Bird Books at

Review Copies: Available upon request for media and educational professionals

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S BOOK REVIEW

The Children's Book Review is supporting this announcement as a trusted resource for parents, educators, and young readers, offering reviews and recommendations of the best books for children of all ages. With a commitment to promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading, The Children's Book Review provides valuable insights and resources for families and educators around the world. For more information, visit .

Caitlin Rose

The Children's Book Review

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.