Kodiak Completes Shallow Infill Drilling At West And South Zones, Initial Resource Estimate Underway
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval** (m)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq*
|West Zone
|AXE-25-001
|17
|129
|112
|0.17
|0.08
|0.66
|0.23
|AXE-25-002
|30
|123
|93
|0.16
|0.17
|0.60
|0.27
|Includes
|33
|57
|24
|0.31
|0.29
|1.07
|0.51
|AXE-25-003
|13
|102
|89
|0.15
|0.20
|0.64
|0.29
|AXE-25-004
|18
|66
|48
|0.17
|0.13
|0.53
|0.26
|AXE-25-005
|18
|39
|21
|0.08
|0.10
|0.41
|0.15
|And
|52.5
|63
|10.5
|0.12
|0.35
|0.85
|0.36
|AXE-25-006
|3
|141
|138
|0.22
|0.11
|0.74
|0.29
|Includes
|33
|42
|9
|0.67
|0.15
|2.75
|0.79
|and includes
|81
|102
|21
|0.41
|0.15
|0.90
|0.51
|AXE-25-007
|9
|84.8
|75.8
|0.13
|0.21
|0.62
|0.27
|AXE-25-008
|0.3
|60
|59.7
|0.24
|0.12
|0.79
|0.32
|Includes
|33
|47
|14
|0.58
|0.18
|1.56
|0.70
|And
|99
|114
|15
|0.11
|0.11
|0.70
|0.19
|AXE-25-009
|9
|21
|12
|0.15
|0.10
|0.49
|0.22
|And
|37.5
|141
|103.5
|0.14
|0.28
|0.54
|0.33
|Includes
|84
|91
|7
|0.21
|2.11
|1.20
|N/A
|and includes
|105
|114
|9
|0.46
|0.27
|1.15
|0.64
|AXE-25-010
|2
|22
|20
|0.16
|0.13
|0.46
|0.24
|And
|44.5
|56.5
|12
|0.08
|0.03
|0.35
|0.10
|And
|88
|94
|6
|0.22
|0.16
|1.25
|0.33
|South Zone
|AXE-25-011
|49.6
|60
|10.4
|0.07
|0.02
|1.31
|0.09
|AXE-25-012
|10.5
|16.5
|6
|0.34
|0.03
|75.96
|N/A
|AXE-25-013
|15
|131
|116
|0.14
|0.03
|3.01
|0.17
|includes
|75.9
|131
|55.1
|0.19
|0.03
|3.70
|0.23
*Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, gold, and silver. Metallurgical recovery is assumed as 82% for copper, 60% for gold and 54% for silver as determined by Kodiak metallurgical testing as stated in the Mineral Resource Estimate (see news release June 25, 2025 ). Metal prices used in calculations are: US$4.20/lb copper, US$2,600/oz gold, and US$30/oz silver, using the formula: CuEq = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.6606 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0069
**Intervals are downhole drilled core intervals. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.
Table 2: 2025 Diamond Drill Collar Information: West and South Zones
|Hole ID
| Easting
(UTM Z10)
| Northing
(UTM Z10)
| Elevation
(m)
|Azimuth (degrees)
| Dip
(degrees)
| EOH
(m)
|Reported
|AXE-25-001
|677391
|5502769
|1387
|0
|-90
|152.5
|West
|AXE-25-002
|677394
|5502819
|1391
|270
|-65
|123
|West
|AXE-25-003
|677389
|5502889
|1398
|0
|-90
|102
|West
|AXE-25-004
|677387
|5502888
|1398
|270
|-50
|93
|West
|AXE-25-005
|677388
|5502890
|1398
|90
|-55
|103.5
|West
|AXE-25-006
|677382
|5502968
|1404
|90
|-75
|149
|West
|AXE-25-007
|677399
|5503050
|1410
|90
|-70
|84.8
|West
|AXE-25-008
|677406
|5503126
|1414
|270
|-65
|120
|West
|AXE-25-009
|677491
|5503126
|1416
|210
|-60
|147
|West
|AXE-25-010
|677344
|5503020
|1402
|0
|-90
|98.5
|West
|AXE-25-011
|678655
|5502112
|1214
|145
|-45
|84.2
|South
|AXE-25-012
|678624
|5502129
|1218
|210
|-45
|16.5*
|South
|AXE-25-013
|678624
|5502129
|1218
|210
|-45
|131
|South
* Drill hole did not reach target depth.
Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC Procedures
All core samples are delivered to accredited laboratory Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) Kamloops, BC, for preparation and Fire Assay prior to being shipped to their Ancaster, Ontario Laboratory for Multi-element analysis. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion with an AA finish. If samples return gold values over 10ppm, samples are reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples then undergo four acid digestion and ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples that return copper values above 10,000 ppm are further analysed using a "near-total" digestion, ICP-OES package. Actlabs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. In addition to Actlabs quality assurance-quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, at a rate of one per ten samples.
Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kodiak Copper Corp.
Claudia Tornquist
President & CEO
