Kodiak Completes Shallow Infill Drilling At West And South Zones, Initial Resource Estimate Underway

Highlights:



Drill results confirm shallow, higher-grade mineralization at the West Zone, including strongly elevated-gold values in several drill holes .

Most drill holes ended in mineralization and the West Zone remains open in several directions .

West Zone drill intersections include (Figures 2 & 3, Table 1):



AXE-25-009 intersected strong localized gold mineralization assaying 2.11 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu and 1.20 g/t Ag over 7 meters from 84 metres to 91 metres within 0.28 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu and 0.54 g/t Ag (0.33% CuEq) over 103 metres from 38 metres to 141 metres.

AXE-25-006 intersected 0.41% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 0.90 g/t Ag (0.51% CuEq) over 21 metres from 81 metres to 102 metres within 0.22% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au and 0.74 g/t Ag (0.29% CuEq) over 138 metres from 3 metres to 141 metres.

Three additional holes were drilled at the northeastern extension of the South Zone (formerly Mid Zone) in an area with limited previous drilling . The results confirm near-surface mineralization over a width of approximately 350 metres and suggest there is further potential to expand the South Zone to the east .

All results from the 2025 summer drill program have now been reported. Results will be used to develop a Resource Estimate for the West, South and Adit Zones as part of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the MPD Project planned for Q4 2025. Resource estimation work remains on budget and on schedule.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak, said, "The West Zone keeps delivering attractive drill results with this year's program confirming shallow, gold-rich mineralization and good grades seen in past drilling. This bodes well for future economics and underscores the West Zone's important role for the full MPD mineral resource estimate expected in the fourth quarter. At the South Zone, we received encouraging results near surface from an area with very limited drilling, pointing to the potential to expand this already substantial zone. We look forward to drilling this area further."







Figure 1: MPD Project - location map and Mineral Deposits/mineralized zones. West Zone and final South Zone results reported herein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Plan map showing West Zone drilling to date. New 2025 holes at West Zone reported herein are bold traces with assays. Bar graphs show downhole copper (green) and gold (red) values for the Kodiak drilling. Background is the colour-contoured copper-in soil data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: West Zone - Holes AXE-25-001 to AXE-25-010 long section (looking west).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Drilling at the West Zone has intersected mineralization over an area of 650 metres by 300 metres and from surface to a depth of 960 metres. The West Zone is interpreted to be open to the south and west, as well as at depth. Copper and gold mineralization in the West Zone is hosted within diorite porphyry, andesitic volcanic rocks, and heterolithic volcaniclastic breccia. The highest grade copper intersections are associated with magnetite rich, skarn-style mineralization (locally up to 50% of the host rock) that include highly elevated gold values (see July 27, 2023 news release ). The 2025 drilling corroborated historical results in the near surface and will be used to support the development of a Mineral Resource at the West Zone.







Figure 4: Plan map showing South Zone drilling to date. New 2025 holes at South Zone reported herein are bold traces with assays. Bar graphs show downhole copper (green) and gold (red) values for the Kodiak drilling. Background is the colour-contoured copper-in soil data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Three additional holes, one of which was lost due to poor ground conditions, were drilled at the northeastern extension of the South Zone (formerly called the Mid Zone). The South Zone consists of altered and mineralized volcanic rocks and altered, coarse-grained monzonite porphyry stocks. Mineralization is predominantly copper with lesser gold and minor molybdenum. The 2025 drill holes reported herein are located to the east side of the South Zone and indicate a potential extension of the zone. Drilling in this area is limited, and further work is warranted to determine the extent of the mineralization and how it is related to the South Zone porphyry system.

Table 1: 2025 West and South Zone Weighted Assay Intervals for holes AXE-25-001 to AXE-25-013 (see Figures 2 & 3).