Ukrainian SOF Strike Russian S-400 Triumf In Kaluga Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Special Operations Forces Command on Faceboo .

"On the night of September 5, a group of SOF soldiers carried out a special reconnaissance mission, during which they detected an S-400 Triumf system in Kaluga region," the statement said.

After obtaining visual confirmation, operators transmitted the data for a fire strike.

As a result of the successful operation, strike drones of the Special Operations Forces hit one launcher and a radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system.

Night raid on Tendrivska Spit: Ukrainian recon sets mines, Russian 'Vityaz' falls into trap

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of large stockpiles of Russian strike drones and a field ammunition depot of the Russian army in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Illustrative photo