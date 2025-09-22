Weekly Lectures For Nigerian Community At Islamic Cultural Center
Doha, Qatar: The Nigerian community lectures have commenced at Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center. Held on a weekly basis, the lectures cover a variety of topics tailored to the interests of the Nigerian community, aiming to expand their knowledge and understanding.
In the recent session, Nigerian preachers collaborating with the center discussed the topic of Zakat and its vital role in organising society. They explained how Zakat fosters social harmony by bridging the gap between the wealthy and the poor, eliminating resentment, increasing solidarity within the community, boosting economic circulation, and offering real potential to eradicate poverty. Moreover, it purifies the soul, helps individuals overcome greed and materialism, and brings about spiritual growth and forgiveness of sins.
Through such lecture series for different communities, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center seeks to provide maximum religious awareness for Muslim expatriates in the country, positively influencing their lives, behaviour, and values.
