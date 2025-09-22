Air Defense Forces Destroy 132 Out Of 141 Russian Drones
Starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 21, the enemy attacked with 141 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 80 of them were Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Monday, September 22, Air Defense Forces shot down/neutralized 132 UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
Nine strike UAVs were reported hitting seven locations, and downed targets (debris) were recorded falling in eight locations.
In addition, from 4:00 to 6:00 on September 22, the Russians carried out air strikes on infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Launches of KAB guided aerial bombs from tactical aircraft were recorded from the area of the temporarily occupied Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region. There are dead and wounded.Read also: Kupyansk front: the situation is challenging but far from bleak
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian air strike on the morning of Monday, September 22.
