Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 38
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|38
|15.9.2025
|14:00:58
|40.000
|307
|12.280.000
|38
|16.9.2025
|11:45:22
|40.000
|307
|12.280.000
|38
|17.9.2025
|15:10:53
|30.000
|303
|9.090.000
|38
|18.9.2025
|14:55:04
|30.000
|303
|9.090.000
|140.000
|42.740.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,031,226 own shares or 0.65% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,925,000 own shares for 577,450,000 ISK and holds today 2,171,226 own shares or 0.69% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).
