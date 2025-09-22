Cosan Secures R$10 Billion Capital Injection To Cut Debt And Drive Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cosan secured a R$10 billion ($1.9 billion) equity investment from BTG Pactual and Perfin on September 20, 2025. The funds will repay costly loans and ease Brazil's high-rate pressure on the group.
By year-end 2024, Cosan carried R$23.7 billion ($4.5 billion) in net debt and recorded a R$9.4 billion ($1.8 billion) loss on R$44 billion ($8.3 billion) revenue. Servicing debt with Brazil's Selic rate above 10 percent strained its cash flow and stalled key investments.
In the anchor round, BTG and Perfin bought R$7.25 billion ($1.4 billion) of new shares at R$5 each. Rubens Ometto, Cosan 's founder, and his family offices covered the rest.
They agreed to hold half their shares for two years, binding their commitment to Cosan's long-term recovery. Cosan may sell up to 2 billion shares in October's follow-on offering, raising the full R$10 billion ($1.9 billion) if fully subscribed.
That would slash gross debt by nearly half, freeing cash for Raízen 's ethanol plants, Rumo's rail expansion and Compass Gás pipelines. Behind the headline, the deal signals more than balance-sheet repair.
BTG and Perfin join a 20-year shareholders' pact granting board seats and veto power on major moves. This governance boost reassures international investors monitoring emerging-market risks.
As debt recedes, Cosan pivots from survival mode to growth mode. The capital injection restores its financial flexibility, strengthens oversight and underscores market confidence in Brazil's largest energy-and-logistics group.
International readers gain clarity on how strategic partnerships can reshape corporate futures under high-rate challenges.
