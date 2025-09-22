TV Anchor Steps Down After Getting Suspended for Honoring Charlie Kirk
(MENAFN) Beni Rae Harmony, an anchor for WICS ABC20, has resigned after being suspended for paying tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk on air. In a powerful statement, Harmony chose her personal values over her job, expressing that her faith and love of country would always come first.
Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot last week during a public event, sparking intense reactions across the political spectrum. On Friday, Harmony began her segment by reflecting on her collaboration with Kirk and the profound impact he had on her life. She highlighted his advocacy for free speech, urging viewers to “uphold their values and support each other." Quoting Kirk, she said, “When conversations stop happening, when individuals become wordless, that’s when violence begins.”
Harmony’s tribute quickly led to her suspension by WICS ABC20, a decision she shared publicly on X on Tuesday. She wrote, “While many in the mainstream media have been disciplined for mocking Kirk’s assassination, I believe I am the first to be targeted for honoring him on air.”
She added, “Effective immediately, I have resigned from WICS ABC20 after being SUSPENDED for airing a non-partisan tribute to Charlie Kirk this past Friday. My values are essential to who I am, and I refuse to set them aside to keep a job. I choose my faith and love of country, and always will.”
In the wake of Kirk's death, several individuals have been reprimanded for making inappropriate comments or celebrating the killing. MSNBC severed ties with analyst Matthew Dowd after he implied that Kirk's rhetoric led to his death. Other major companies, including Nasdaq, United Airlines, and Fox Sports, have also taken disciplinary actions against employees linked to offensive remarks.
The investigation into Kirk’s murder continues. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Authorities allege he inscribed anti-fascist slogans on bullet casings and claim he was deeply influenced by leftist ideology. Robinson was reportedly living with a transgender partner at the time of the incident.
Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot last week during a public event, sparking intense reactions across the political spectrum. On Friday, Harmony began her segment by reflecting on her collaboration with Kirk and the profound impact he had on her life. She highlighted his advocacy for free speech, urging viewers to “uphold their values and support each other." Quoting Kirk, she said, “When conversations stop happening, when individuals become wordless, that’s when violence begins.”
Harmony’s tribute quickly led to her suspension by WICS ABC20, a decision she shared publicly on X on Tuesday. She wrote, “While many in the mainstream media have been disciplined for mocking Kirk’s assassination, I believe I am the first to be targeted for honoring him on air.”
She added, “Effective immediately, I have resigned from WICS ABC20 after being SUSPENDED for airing a non-partisan tribute to Charlie Kirk this past Friday. My values are essential to who I am, and I refuse to set them aside to keep a job. I choose my faith and love of country, and always will.”
In the wake of Kirk's death, several individuals have been reprimanded for making inappropriate comments or celebrating the killing. MSNBC severed ties with analyst Matthew Dowd after he implied that Kirk's rhetoric led to his death. Other major companies, including Nasdaq, United Airlines, and Fox Sports, have also taken disciplinary actions against employees linked to offensive remarks.
The investigation into Kirk’s murder continues. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Authorities allege he inscribed anti-fascist slogans on bullet casings and claim he was deeply influenced by leftist ideology. Robinson was reportedly living with a transgender partner at the time of the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment