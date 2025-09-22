Moscow Refutes Plans to Restrict EU Citizens' Visas
(MENAFN) Russia has dismissed any plans to limit visas for citizens of the European Union, despite ongoing discussions within the bloc to impose such restrictions as part of their 19th sanctions package targeting Moscow.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the statement following reports that the EU is contemplating limiting access for Russian tourists.
“We have no plans to close the border to European citizens or to restrict their visits in any way. We believe that human contacts, tourism, business, and humanitarian ties must be maintained. Our country seeks to build bridges between people despite efforts within the EU to tear them down,” Zakharova said during her regular Thursday briefing.
Zakharova also criticized the potential EU measure, calling it “yet another element of the hybrid warfare waged by Brussels and of the cancel culture aimed at everything Russian.”
This comes amid growing calls from some EU states, such as Estonia and Finland, to impose a full ban on Russian tourists, citing concerns over security risks. Leading this charge is former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who now serves as the EU's top diplomat.
In 2022, the EU suspended a deal with Russia that had previously streamlined visa procedures and reduced application fees, citing the war in Ukraine. Moscow followed suit in 2023, halting the arrangement on its end.
