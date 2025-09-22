U.S. Smart Home Market Report, Q2 2025 - Understand Adoption, Spending Intentions, And Churn
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Smart Home Dashboard Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Smart Home Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the connected home market.
Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Industry Insight Own 1+ Core Smart Home Device Smart Video Device Ownership Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices Ecosystem Integration as Critical to Future Device Purchases
Industry Benchmarks
- Smart Home Device Ownership Average Smart Home Devices Owned Number of Smart Home Devices Owned Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy
Smart Home Device Adoption
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership Smart Appliance Ownership Smart Home Control Hub Ownership Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership
Smart Home Device Purchasing
- Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases Smart Appliance Purchases Smart Home Product Purchase Channel Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Device Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance
Control Platforms and Ecosystems
- Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Device Number of Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices Most Used Platform Used to Control Smart Home Device Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations Among Intenders Ecosystem Integration as Critical Consideration to Future Smart Home Device Purchases
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment