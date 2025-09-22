Global Cell Biology Research Market 2024-2030: Advances In Single-Cell Technologies And Genomics Tools Driving Transformational Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the global cell biology research market include advances in instrumentation, consumables, and software driven by data-driven models. There's potential in enhanced academic-biopharma collaborations, digital lab workflows, and the rise of new cell-based therapies, meeting increased demand for complex research tools.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Biology Research Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is $19.94 billion, with a CAGR of 7.5% for the study period 2024-2030.

In the study, the analyst examines the global cell biology research market. The market is projected to register high growth between 2024 and 2030, reaching significant revenue milestones. This growth reflects accelerating innovation across instrumentation, consumables, and software platforms, with a firm push from data-driven research models, increased academic and biopharma collaboration, and the digitalization of lab workflows. In addition, the emergence of new cell-based therapies and the increasing complexity of biological research call for more sophisticated tools and workflows.

Scope of Analysis



This analysis examines the global cell biology research market, which involves analyzing cells from a sample to study their structure, function, and behavior.

The analyst has focused on the cell biology research market due to its rapid advancements in technology and increasing demand for innovative solutions that enhance research efficiency and reproducibility.

Cell biology research encompasses a wide range of techniques and technologies, including cell culture, imaging, single-cell analysis, and multomics approaches. Advances in these areas are driving discoveries in disease mechanisms, regenerative medicine, and biopharmaceutical development.

Key innovations in cell biology include the integration of high-throughput screening (HTS), advanced imaging techniques, and AI-driven data analysis. These developments enable researchers to gain deeper insights into cellular processes, improving drug discovery and therapeutic strategies.

The market can be categorized into solutions, applications, and product and service offerings. This study focuses on emerging technologies and research tools within cell biology for revenue estimation and forecast analysis. The regional breakdown is only provided for the product type segment.

Growth Drivers



Advances in research technologies, particularly in CRISPR/Cas9, gene editing, and NGS, are revolutionizing research capabilities, enabling precision gene editing and rapid genetic sequencing, and driving innovation in gene therapy and oncology. These technologies allow researchers to edit genes precisely, expand study areas, and accelerate discoveries in oncology, genetics, and personalized medicine. The continued development and integration of AI and automation are also improving efficiency and reproducibility in lab processes.

Demand for personalized therapies and regenerative medicine is leading to greater emphasis on cell-based therapies, including stem cell therapies and gene-modified immune cells. Companies are focusing on the development of cell therapy solutions, such as stem cells, which are becoming pivotal in regenerative medicine in treating diseases like Alzheimer's, diabetes, and heart disease.

The global rise in chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, is driving demand for more advanced research tools and solutions. This has led to increased funding and innovation in fields like regenerative medicine and gene therapy, with a focus on personalized treatment options to manage these conditions more effectively.

Strategic partnerships between academic institutions, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies are key drivers of growth in the Cell Biology Research Market. These collaborations enable the pooling of expertise, resources, and funding, accelerating the pace of innovation and facilitating the development of new therapies and research tools. The evolving regulatory landscape, particularly for gene editing and stem cell therapies, is facilitating market growth. Government and regulatory bodies' support for biotechnology, clinical trials, and product approvals is strengthening. This signals a regulatory environment conducive to research and commercialization and encourages innovation in the field of cell biology research.

Growth Restraints



The high R&D cost of advanced cell biology research tools and technologies, such as gene editing platforms and high-throughput sequencing systems, remains a significant barrier. Research institutions and biotech companies face high initial investments, which can slow down innovation. It also hinders the affordability of these technologies for smaller organizations or labs with limited budgets.

There is a global shortage of skilled professionals capable of working with advanced cell biology research technologies, such as CRISPR/Cas9, NGS, and PCR. Specialized training and education programs to meet the increasing demand for qualified personnel are critical. Without an adequately trained workforce, the adoption and effective use of these technologies can be hindered.

Complexity and technical limitations of tools in terms of precision, reproducibility, and scalability still occur despite rapid technological advancements. Challenges in data interpretation from NGS or the efficiency of gene editing still need to be addressed. Concerns regarding data privacy and security have become more prominent as more cell biology research is conducted using patient genetic data and sensitive biological information. Stricter data protection regulations, such as GDPR, pose challenges for companies and research institutions managing large datasets. Any breaches in security could undermine trust in the technologies and slow market growth.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cell Biology Research Industry

Disruptive Technologies



Why: Emerging technologies such as single-cell RNA sequencing, CRISPR gene editing, spatial transcriptomics, and AI-powered image analysis are reshaping cell biology research. These innovations enable a more detailed, real-time, and functional understanding of cells, supporting breakthroughs in disease modeling, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery. The Analyst's Perspective: Manufacturers and research suppliers are investing in scalable, user-friendly tools that combine automation, multiomics capabilities, and real-time analytics. There is growing emphasis on systems that integrate instruments, software, and AI algorithms to streamline cellular workflows and deliver actionable insights. Start-ups and larger vendors alike increasingly focus on flexibility, modularity, and customization to meet evolving research needs.

Transformative Megatrends



Why: Global challenges, including an aging population, chronic disease burden, emerging pandemics, and the shift toward personalized medicine, are driving demand for deeper cellular insights. As researchers seek to understand cell behavior in more complex physiological contexts, interest in organoids, 3D cell cultures, and primary cells has surged. The Analyst's Perspective: Market players are aligning their R&D strategies with public health priorities and global research agendas. The demand for translational research tools that bridge basic science and clinical application is growing fast. These megatrends are fueling long-term investment in cell-based assays and high-content screening (HCS) platforms.

Industry Convergence



Why: Cell biology increasingly intersects with data science, microfluidics, materials science, and robotics. These cross-industry collaborations are driving the development of next-gen platforms that combine automated cell handling, HTS, and advanced analytics. This convergence is accelerating the pace of discovery while reducing variability and manual errors. The Analyst's Perspective: Leading vendors are partnering with tech companies and academic institutions to develop interoperable, smart lab solutions. Platforms that integrate cloud computing, machine learning, and lab automation are becoming essential for modern cell biology labs. This is opening new markets and use cases, particularly in pharma R&D, synthetic biology, and precision medicine.

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Cell Biology Research Market



Growth Opportunity 1: Create Software Solutions for Workflow Integration

Growth Opportunity 2: Combine Single-Cell Analysis with Genomics and Gene Editing Tools Growth Opportunity 3: Develop Custom Solutions for Biopharma and Translational Research

Competitive Environment



Number of Competitors: 110 with revenue greater than $1.0 million

Competitive Factors: Cost efficiency, performance and reliability, technological innovation, user-friendly interfaces, comprehensive support services, informatics and analytics solutions

Key End-user Industry Verticals: Academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical laboratories, contract research organizations

Leading Competitors: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Danaher, BD Biosciences

Revenue Share of Top 4 Competitors (2024): 57.0%

Other Notable Competitors: Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Eppendorf, Revvity, GE Healthcare, Promega Notable Acquisitions and Mergers: In January 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced a $14.6 billion deal to acquire Intra-Cellular Therapies, expanding its neuroscience portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to innovative treatments. In March 2025, AstraZeneca agreed to acquire Belgian biotech firm EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion, aiming to enhance its cell therapy capabilities, particularly in cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Key Competitors

Imaging Technologies



Revvity

Zeiss Microscopy

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Leica Microsystems

Evident Scientific

Bruker Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Molecular Devices LLC

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Amnis Corporation (part of Luminex Corporation)

Cytek Chemometec A/S

Cytometric Technologies



BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)

Miltenyi Biotec

Sony Biotechnology Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Amnis Corporation (part of Luminex Corporation)

Nexcleom Bioscience LLC Chemometec A/S

Cell Culture Technologies



Corning Incorporated

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lonza Group

InSphero AG

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf AG

Appilkon Biotechnology (part of Getinge)

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Cellares

CellulaRevolution

TissenBioFarm Scinobuh Biotech

Cell Separation Technologies



Miltenyi Biotec

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)

Fluidigm Corporation Dolomite Microfluidics











