Premium Portugal Wines To Attend The Vancouver Vinicola Portuguese Viticulture Wine Festival On September 27, 2025

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Portugal is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and delicious cuisine. But one aspect of Portuguese culture that often goes unnoticed is its exceptional wines. To showcase the diversity and quality of Portuguese viticulture, Premium Portugal Wines is proud to announce that it will attend the Vinicola Portugal Wine Festival on September 27, 2025, a celebration of Portugal's diverse terroirs.

The wine festival will be held on September 27, 2025, at the Heritage Hall, Vancouver, BC, and will feature a curated selection of reds, whites, and rosés and spirits from renowned Portuguese wineries. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample and savor authentic Portuguese wines, engage and discover the perfect pairing for every palate. From bold and robust reds to crisp and refreshing whites, there will be something for every wine lover to enjoy.

Premium Portugal Wines is a purveyor of the finest wines, ports, and spirits exclusively from Portugal. With a passion for promoting the country's rich winemaking traditions, the company is dedicated to bringing the best of Portuguese viticulture to the world. At this boutique wine festival, Premium Portugal Wines will showcase the quality and diversity of Portuguese wines.

"We are thrilled to attend this festival and share our love for Portuguese wines with the British Columbians ," says Shailen Singh, founder of Premium Portugal Wines. "Our goal is to not only introduce people to the exceptional wines of Portugal but also to educate them about the country's diverse terroirs and winemaking techniques. We hope this festival will be a memorable experience for all attendees." Don't miss this opportunity to enter the realm of Portuguese viticulture and discover the best wines the country has to offer.

Premium Portugal Wines offers a large collection of ports, sparkling, still red, rosé, and white wines, beer, and spirits in BC. The company has carefully selected exceptional vintages that provide the perfect combination of ripe fruit, vibrant acidity, and full phenolic maturity. These wines provide the terroir profile specific to each vineyard, creating individual expressions in each and every one of their wines. Most of these wines are sold at the finest restaurants and wine bars, including Michelin Star restaurants, throughout Europe.

Premium Portugal Wines presents over 350 individual labels from the following producers: Joao Camizao-Sem Igual, Vale dos Ares, Quinta da Costa do Pinhao, Luis Seabra Vinhos, Rama & Selas, Herdade do Cebolal, Herdade do Arrepiado, Mateus & Sequeira, Miguel Louro, Marcio Lopes, Quinta do Portal, Fitapreta, Barco Wines, Macanita, Vasques De Carvalho, Pico Cooperative, Quinta de Pacheca, Caminhos Cruzados, Adega de Portalegra, J. Carranca Redondo, Frutobidos, Empresa De Cervejas, Cascas Wines, Adega de Vidiguera, Adega Da Barca, Casal Santa Maria.

These producers are located in the following wine regions: Vinho Verde, Douro, Alentejano, Bairrada, Peninsula de Setubal, Dao, Madeira, Beira, Pico & Acores, Colares, Lisboa, Obidos.

