One For Your Calendar: Female Founders Network Flagship Event Returns Next Week

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) If you're a woman in business looking for community, inspiration, or just a serious dose of motivation, consider this your official invite:is back this, at In5 Tech, Dubai Internet City and it's bringing bold stories, unfiltered advice, and the region's most empowering crowd of entrepreneurs, creatives, and founders. Whether you're a startup dreamer, a seasoned business owner, or just craving meaningful connection with like-minded women, this event is where real conversations in business happen.

For this month's line-up, it brings together three powerhouse women, each rewriting the rules in her own field. Dr Katherine Iscoe, a leadership expert, motivational speaker, and former tech CEO, shares her journey from corporate pressure to personal empowerment, equipping attendees with practical mindset shifts for leading with confidence and clarity. Alice Bugeja, founder of women's run-wear brand mileoff, tells the story of launching her brand and hitting AED 1 million in sales within just 90 days, all without a single paid ad. Her story is one of bold pivots, community-led growth, and building something meaningful from the ground up. Rounding out the panel is Sarah Jones, founder of Rayne and previously the woman behind e-commerce platform Sprii, which she scaled to a multi-million-dollar business while raising over $13 million in funding. Now focused on building purpose-driven ventures, Sarah will reflect on what it really takes to raise capital, why she wouldn't do it the same way again, and how redefining success unlocked her next chapter.

Tickets can be purchased via the Female Founders Network website and are AED 300 for non-members, AED 200 for Female Founders Network Members, and free for the VIP Members, including refreshments and delicious bites for all attendees.

“With every flagship event, we're proving that the UAE is one of the most exciting places in the world to be a woman in business. The real magic happens in the connections formed, the confidence built, and the collective momentum that pushes every founder in the room to go further,” said Nicki Bedford, Founder & CEO of the Female Founders Network.

With its signature mix of honest insights, expert strategy, and community-first energy, the Female Founders Network continues to be the region's go-to platform for women ready to build, lead, and grow on their own terms. Because sometimes, what you really need isn't another course or a 3-hour webinar, it's a room full of smart, supportive women who get it.