Australia’s Albanese Defends Recognition of Palestine
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday justified his administration’s choice to acknowledge the state of Palestine, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s condemnation of the step as “an absurd prize for terrorism.”
Speaking to journalists at the UN headquarters in New York, Albanese remarked: “Australia has put forward a position in recognizing Palestine consistent with what has been a longtime bipartisan position in Australia. We support a two-state solution.”
He highlighted that Australia had played “a positive role” in 1948 when the UN established the state of Israel, underscoring that “the creation of two states was what was envisaged.”
The Australian leader urged an end to the present conflict, declaring: “The cycle of violence must end. Hamas can play no role in a future Palestinian state. But Australia is also very clear that we want to see an end to the loss of innocent life, whether it be Israeli or Palestinians.”
Albanese further appealed for an immediate ceasefire, the liberation of hostages, and the restoration of humanitarian assistance to Gaza in order to address “the humanitarian catastrophe that’s unfolding there.”
He stressed that enduring stability requires “moves towards the long-term solution” so that “Israelis and Palestinians (can) live side by side in peace and security going forward.”
Earlier, the prime minister had declared through a statement published on X, the American social media platform, that “effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognizes the independent and sovereign State of Palestine.”
Speaking to journalists at the UN headquarters in New York, Albanese remarked: “Australia has put forward a position in recognizing Palestine consistent with what has been a longtime bipartisan position in Australia. We support a two-state solution.”
He highlighted that Australia had played “a positive role” in 1948 when the UN established the state of Israel, underscoring that “the creation of two states was what was envisaged.”
The Australian leader urged an end to the present conflict, declaring: “The cycle of violence must end. Hamas can play no role in a future Palestinian state. But Australia is also very clear that we want to see an end to the loss of innocent life, whether it be Israeli or Palestinians.”
Albanese further appealed for an immediate ceasefire, the liberation of hostages, and the restoration of humanitarian assistance to Gaza in order to address “the humanitarian catastrophe that’s unfolding there.”
He stressed that enduring stability requires “moves towards the long-term solution” so that “Israelis and Palestinians (can) live side by side in peace and security going forward.”
Earlier, the prime minister had declared through a statement published on X, the American social media platform, that “effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognizes the independent and sovereign State of Palestine.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment