Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Causing Damage
The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration stated that in the Nikopol district, Russians shelled with artillery and attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove, and Pokrovske with FPV drones.
Two private houses and a farm building were damaged.
Also, according to updated information, a five-story building and private houses were damaged in one of yesterday's attacks in Nikopol.
After midnight, the enemy struck the Pokrovske community in the Synelnykove district with drones. An outdoor kitchen, a garage, and a truck were in flames. The fire broke out at one of the enterprises.
Six cars were destroyed, and three more were damaged. A private house was struck.Read also: Russians injure two people in Kherson region in 24 hours
Air Defense Forces shot down 10 Russian drones over the region, Lysak noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian shelling on September 21.
