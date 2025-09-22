Swiss Mps To Make Case For Nagorno Karabakh Peace Forum At UN

A woman waits to be evacuated from Nagorno Karabakh in September 2023. credit: csi/Siranush Sargsyan

Sept. 29 side event at UN Human Rights Council will focus on“Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh”

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two years after the forced displacement of the entire Armenian Christian population of Nagorno Karabakh, two members of the Swiss National Council – Erich Vontobel (EDU, Zurich) and Nicolas Walder (The Greens, Geneva) – will appear at a side event at the UN Human Rights Council, organized by Christian Solidarity International, to make the case for the Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh.The event will take place on Monday, September 29, at 11 am, in Room IX of Building A at the Palais des Nations, the UN's headquarters in Geneva. The event will also be livestreamed .Walder and Vontobel will be joined by Artak Beglaryan, the former human rights ombudsman of the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh, and Dr. Paul Williams, a world-renowned peace negotiator. Dr Williams will participate remotely.Two years ago, the armed forces of Azerbaijan attacked the self-declared Republic of Artsakh (or Nagorno Karabakh) after a nine-month siege. The attack ended in the forced exodus of the entire Armenian Christian population of the region, who had lived there for millennia.In August, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan met at the White House and pledged to“continue further actions to achieve the signing and ultimate ratification” of a peace treaty between their two countries. Despite this progress, and despite a ruling from the International Court of Justice, the exiled Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are still not able to return to their homeland, and no solution to this problem is in sight.In March, however, the Swiss parliament mandated the Swiss Federal Council to hold a“peace forum” between Azerbaijan and the representatives of the people of Nagorno Karabakh within the next 12 months, in order to negotiate the collective and safe return of the Armenian population to their homeland.National Councillor Erich Vontobel introduced the Swiss Peace Initiative in parliament, and in July, took part in a delegation to Washington DC to promote the initiative. Nicolas Walder is also a prominent supporter of the Initiative in the Swiss parliament.“No country in the world has gone as far as Switzerland to uphold the right of return of Karabakh's Armenians,” commented Joel Veldkamp, director for public advocacy at Christian Solidarity International.“The Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh is a golden opportunity for the international community to strengthen the U.S.-led peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan by addressing the major human rights issues at the heart of the conflict, especially the right of return.”“CSI is honored to be able to give a platform at the UN Human Rights Council for these two visionary parliamentarians, as well as to Mr. Beglaryan, one of the best-known advocates for his people, and to Dr. Williams, who needs no introduction in the human rights community,” Veldkamp continued.“Together, they will make a powerful case that, for a lasting peace to be achieved, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be resolved on the basis of human rights.”Interviews with the speakers can be arranged upon request.

Joel Veldkamp

CSI

+41 76 258 15 74

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.