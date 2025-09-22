Apollo Dialysis Clinics Marks National Nutrition Week with Statewide Awareness Drive in Assam
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Guwahati, Assam | September 10, 2025: Apollo Dialysis Clinics, one of Indi’’s leading providers of advanced kidney care and part of the Apollo Hospitals Group, successfully concluded its National Nutrition Week 2025 campaign (Septembe– 1–7) with a wide-ranging awareness drive focused on the role of nutrition in kidney health and overall well-being.
Observed annually from Septem–er 1–7, National Nutrition Week is an initiative by the Government of India aimed at highlighting the importance of balanced diets, healthy lifestyles, and preventive healthcare. The theme for“2025, “Eat Right for a Bet”er Life,” emphasizes addressing malnutrition, tackling lifestyle-related diseases, and encouraging nutrition as a foundation of preventive care.
Apollo Dialysis Clinics aligned its initiatives with this national mission by engaging patients, caregivers, and the public through educational videos, regional webinars, patient engagement sessions, and awareness campaigns across digital and on-ground platforms. Collectively, these initiatives reached over 5,00,000 people across India, with special focus on Assam, where Apollo operates 68 PPP dialysis clinics in partnership with the Government of Assam.
Impact in Assam
With the strong support of the Government of Assam, Apollo Dialysis Clinics has delivered more than 9,00,000 dialysis sessions across the state under the Publ–c–Private Partnership (PPP) model. As a proud partner of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), Apollo has ensured that quality and affordable dialysis care reaches even the remotest communities. The National Nutrition Week campaign further strengthened this effort by creating awareness on how good nutrition improves dialysis outcomes and overall health. Apollo is proud to work hand-in-hand with the Government of Assam to deliver world-class facilities and compassionate care.
Leadership Insights
Mr. M. Sudhakara Rao, COO, Apollo Dialysis Clinics, “aid: “At Apollo Dialysis Clinics, we witness every day how the right nutrition transforms patient outcomes. This National Nutrition Week, we extended this awareness to communities across Assam and beyond. Through our strong PPP partnership with the Government of Assam and PMNDP, we continue to provide world-class, affordable dialysis care while spreading the message of nutrition as a cornerstone of healthier”living.”
Dr. Manjuri Sharma, MBBS, MD, Professor, Department of Nephrology, GMCH, Assam, added:
“Dialysis patients must treat food as part of their therapy. Simple dietary steps such as reducing salt, avoiding excess potassium and phosphorus, and maintaining adequate protein intake are crucial in preventing complications and improving quality of life. Nutrition is not just sup—ortive care—it is a vital component ”of treatment.”
Key Highlights of the Campaign in Assam
Educational Videos–– Senior leadership and medical experts, including Mr. M. Sudhakara Rao, Dr. Vijay Aggarwal, and specialists from nephrology, cardiology, hepatology, and internal medicine, shared practical advice on nutrition for managing chronic kidney disease (CKD), diabetes, hypertension, anemia, cardiovascular, and liver conditions.
Webina–s – Regional and national webinars were organized in multiple states, including Assam, led by Dr. Manjur“ on “Dietary Care in Di”lysis.” These sessions attracted over 30,000 participants nationwide, with strong engagement from Assam.
Patient Engagement A–tivities – At 68 PPP dialysis clinics across Assam, patients and caregivers participated in interactive activities such as identifying healthy vs. unhealthy foods, reinforcing simple yet critical dietary habits for kidney care.
Awareness– Campaigns – Multi-channel outreach through social media, WhatsApp groups, and regional media helped spread the message of balanced nutrition across both urban and rural communities.
About Apollo Dialysis Clinics
Apollo Dialysis Clinics is a leading provider of comprehensive kidney care services in India. With a presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, Apollo Dialysis operates a network of 170+ clinics offering advanced treatments including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, pediatric dialysis, and kidney transplantation support. Known for patient-first care, modern facilities, and specialized medical expertise, Apollo ensures access to quality renal care in both urban and rural regions.
About Apollo Hospitals Group
Founded in 1983, Apollo Hospi’als Group is Asia’s foremost integrated healthcare provider with a legacy of touching over 150 million lives from 140 countries. With more than 10,000 beds across 70 hospitals, along with a strong presence in pharmacies, primary care, diagnostics, and telemedicine, Apollo Hospitals remains at the forefront of accessible and advanced healthcare. Through its commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-first values, Apollo continues to lead India’s journey toward better health outcomes.
Observed annually from Septem–er 1–7, National Nutrition Week is an initiative by the Government of India aimed at highlighting the importance of balanced diets, healthy lifestyles, and preventive healthcare. The theme for“2025, “Eat Right for a Bet”er Life,” emphasizes addressing malnutrition, tackling lifestyle-related diseases, and encouraging nutrition as a foundation of preventive care.
Apollo Dialysis Clinics aligned its initiatives with this national mission by engaging patients, caregivers, and the public through educational videos, regional webinars, patient engagement sessions, and awareness campaigns across digital and on-ground platforms. Collectively, these initiatives reached over 5,00,000 people across India, with special focus on Assam, where Apollo operates 68 PPP dialysis clinics in partnership with the Government of Assam.
Impact in Assam
With the strong support of the Government of Assam, Apollo Dialysis Clinics has delivered more than 9,00,000 dialysis sessions across the state under the Publ–c–Private Partnership (PPP) model. As a proud partner of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), Apollo has ensured that quality and affordable dialysis care reaches even the remotest communities. The National Nutrition Week campaign further strengthened this effort by creating awareness on how good nutrition improves dialysis outcomes and overall health. Apollo is proud to work hand-in-hand with the Government of Assam to deliver world-class facilities and compassionate care.
Leadership Insights
Mr. M. Sudhakara Rao, COO, Apollo Dialysis Clinics, “aid: “At Apollo Dialysis Clinics, we witness every day how the right nutrition transforms patient outcomes. This National Nutrition Week, we extended this awareness to communities across Assam and beyond. Through our strong PPP partnership with the Government of Assam and PMNDP, we continue to provide world-class, affordable dialysis care while spreading the message of nutrition as a cornerstone of healthier”living.”
Dr. Manjuri Sharma, MBBS, MD, Professor, Department of Nephrology, GMCH, Assam, added:
“Dialysis patients must treat food as part of their therapy. Simple dietary steps such as reducing salt, avoiding excess potassium and phosphorus, and maintaining adequate protein intake are crucial in preventing complications and improving quality of life. Nutrition is not just sup—ortive care—it is a vital component ”of treatment.”
Key Highlights of the Campaign in Assam
Educational Videos–– Senior leadership and medical experts, including Mr. M. Sudhakara Rao, Dr. Vijay Aggarwal, and specialists from nephrology, cardiology, hepatology, and internal medicine, shared practical advice on nutrition for managing chronic kidney disease (CKD), diabetes, hypertension, anemia, cardiovascular, and liver conditions.
Webina–s – Regional and national webinars were organized in multiple states, including Assam, led by Dr. Manjur“ on “Dietary Care in Di”lysis.” These sessions attracted over 30,000 participants nationwide, with strong engagement from Assam.
Patient Engagement A–tivities – At 68 PPP dialysis clinics across Assam, patients and caregivers participated in interactive activities such as identifying healthy vs. unhealthy foods, reinforcing simple yet critical dietary habits for kidney care.
Awareness– Campaigns – Multi-channel outreach through social media, WhatsApp groups, and regional media helped spread the message of balanced nutrition across both urban and rural communities.
About Apollo Dialysis Clinics
Apollo Dialysis Clinics is a leading provider of comprehensive kidney care services in India. With a presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, Apollo Dialysis operates a network of 170+ clinics offering advanced treatments including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, pediatric dialysis, and kidney transplantation support. Known for patient-first care, modern facilities, and specialized medical expertise, Apollo ensures access to quality renal care in both urban and rural regions.
About Apollo Hospitals Group
Founded in 1983, Apollo Hospi’als Group is Asia’s foremost integrated healthcare provider with a legacy of touching over 150 million lives from 140 countries. With more than 10,000 beds across 70 hospitals, along with a strong presence in pharmacies, primary care, diagnostics, and telemedicine, Apollo Hospitals remains at the forefront of accessible and advanced healthcare. Through its commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-first values, Apollo continues to lead India’s journey toward better health outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment