Kuwait Amir Representative Receives Deputy US Secretary Of State In New York
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received at his place of residence in New York City, Deputy US Secretary of State Christopher Landau.
The meeting focused on means to boost ties on all possible levels and also touched on the latest regional and international developments.
Present at the meeting were Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Kuwait's Ambassador to Washington Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative at the UN Headquarters in New York Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai. (end)
