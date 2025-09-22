Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Representative Receives Mayor Of Miami In New York


2025-09-22 02:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at his residence in New York City late Sunday the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez.
Present at the reception were Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Kuwait's Ambassador to Washington Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative at the UN Headquarters in New York Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai. (end)
