Prosafe SE: Operational Update August 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 September 2025 - Fleet utilisation for August 2025 was 80%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity in August, exceeding 99% commercial uptime.

Safe Caledonia maintained 100% commercial uptime at the Captain Field in the UK.

Safe Boreas is in the Singapore region in preparation for her upcoming contract in Australia with start-up window from 16 November to 15 December 2025. From 1 September, Safe Boreas is receiving a standby rate.

“Prosafe continues to deliver high commercial uptime and good operating performance on all vessels. Safe Caledonia is performing very well with options available beyond the current fixed term ending in December. It is also encouraging to see new contract opportunities for Caledonia, particularly from end 2026 and in 2027. Safe Boreas is now on standby, and preparations are well underway for full contract start-up in the fourth quarter. Following that, all high-end units will be on contract into 2027, supporting increased earnings” said Reese McNeel, interim CEO and CFO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.



