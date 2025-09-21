Ellis Martin Report Interviews Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) President & CEO Victor Cantore On Perron Gold Project In Quebec
The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio are pleased to release a new interview with Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF).
Mr. Cantore provides an update on the company's flagship Perron Gold Project, located in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt - one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions.
Project Highlights
Over 2.3 million ounces of gold defined (1.6 million measured and indicated).
The high-grade Champagne Zone, with grades of 16.2 g/t gold, reinforcing Perron as a standout deposit.
Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA): At US$2,500/oz gold, the project demonstrates a post-tax IRR of 70% and rapid payback.
At US$3,400/oz gold, post-tax NPV exceeds US$1 billion, with free cash flow potential surpassing US$5 billion.
Strategic shareholders include Eldorado Gold (17%) and Eric Sprott (10%+).
Infrastructure advantages include road access, power, and a skilled workforce.
Development milestones ahead include feasibility studies, ramp development, toll milling, and targeted production by 2028.
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
(CVE:AMX ) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF ) is focused on its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec. The company is advancing staged development that significantly reduces technical and financial risks, with an annual production profile forecast at approximately 112,000 ounces of gold over the first decade of mine life.
-p alt="Ellis Martin Report" src="http://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37546en.jpg" style="float:left; height:31px; margin:5px; width:120px" />The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment