May This Sacred Festival Bring New Strength, Faith: PM Modi Extends Navratri Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) On the auspicious first day of Shardiya Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the nation and invoked themes of devotion and determination.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote:“Infinite Navratri greetings to all of you. May this sacred festival, filled with devotion, courage, restraint, and determination, bring new strength and new faith into everyone's life. Jai Mata Di!”

Acknowledging the religious significance of the first day of Navratri, dedicated to Maa Shailputri, he added,“Today, during Navratri, is the special day for the worship and rituals of Mother Shailputri. My wish is that, with the Mother's affection and blessings, everyone's life may be filled with good fortune and good health.”

The Prime Minister also celebrated the spiritual and musical essence of the festival. In a separate post, he shared a bhajan by the legendary Pandit Jasraj, inviting people to share their own devotional music:“Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji. If you have sung a Bhajan or have a favourite one, please share it with me. I will be posting some of them in the coming days!”

Significantly, this year's Navratri coincides with the rollout of GST 2.0, a major tax reform aimed at simplifying India's indirect tax system and reducing prices on over 375 goods and services. Tying the spiritual with the economic, PM Modi wrote in another post:“This time, this auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST Savings Festival, the mantra of Swadeshi is going to receive new energy during this period. Let us come together in collective efforts for the fulfillment of the resolve for a developed and self-reliant India.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to extend Navratri greetings.“Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the sacred occasion of Shardiya Navratri. May Mother Durga's blessings infuse strength, devotion, and prosperity into our lives. Through her grace, may India, touching new heights of self-reliance, progress, and well-being, become a guiding light for peace and welfare,” he wrote in a post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes, saying,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the sacred festival of worship and adoration of Mother Bhagwati Jagadamba, 'Shardiya Navratri'! May Mother bless everyone's life with happiness, health, and prosperity. Happy Navratri! Jai Mata Ki!”