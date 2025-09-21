Active Cosmetics Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Active Cosmetics Market Size And Growth?

The size of the active cosmetics market has seen swift expansion in the past few years. The projection is that it will escalate from $10.79 billion in 2024 to $12.18 billion in 2025, illustrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the rise of e-commerce, regulatory backing for safe elements, growth in new markets, increased desire for organic and natural beauty items, and improvements in prevailing lifestyles.

The market size of active cosmetics is forecasted to undergo quick expansion in the coming years. It is anticipated to reach a value of $18.99 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The surge within the predicted period can be linked to heightened consumer awareness, a concentration on anti-aging solutions, boosting disposable income, a growing demand for skincare items, and an escalation in consumer awareness. Significant trends throughout this period are expected to include product innovation, alliances with suppliers of recyclable and biodegradable materials, partnerships, collaborations, and increased business investments.

What Are The Factors Driving The Active Cosmetics Market?

The expansion of the active cosmetics market is anticipated to be driven by the growing popularity of online shopping. Online shopping, which involves buying goods or services through the internet via websites or mobile apps, gives consumers the ability to shop and make purchases anytime, anywhere. The convenience of online shopping, a wider range of product options, competitive pricing, and the rising acceptance of digital payments among customers are all contributing to its appeal. By offering customers easy access to a diverse variety of products, the ability to research ingredients, read reviews, and compare prices, online shopping is having a positive influence on the active cosmetics market, boosting purchase decisions and customer satisfaction. As demonstrated by a US Census Bureau report published in November 2023, U.S. retail e-commerce sales, with seasonal fluctuations accounted for but not price changes, hit $284.1 billion in the third quarter of 2023, a 2.3 percent increase (±0.4%) on the second quarter. Total retail sales for the same period were around $1,825.3 billion, a 1.5 percent increase (±0.2%) quarter-on-quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, e-commerce sales grew 7.6 percent (±1.2%) year-on-year, while total retail sales increased by 2.3 percent (±0.4%). E-commerce sales accounted for 15.6 percent of total retail sales in the third quarter of 2023. Consequently, the growth of the active cosmetics market is being fuelled by the surge in online shopping.

Which Players Dominate The Active Cosmetics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Active Cosmetics include:

. Johnson & Johnson

. BASF SE

. The Procter & Gamble

. Unilever PLC

. L'Oréal S.A.

. Wacker Chemie AG

. Estée Lauder

. Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

. International Flavors & Fragrances

. Eastman Chemical Company

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Active Cosmetics Market?

To better meet the needs of their customers, major companies in the active cosmetics market are creating groundbreaking products, such as natural-origin retinol. This type of retinol, a vitamin A derivative, originates from natural sources instead of synthetic production. For instance, Givaudan, a Swiss manufacturer of active cosmetic components, introduced RetiLife in February 2023. This innovative active cosmetic ingredient is the result of sophisticated biotechnological advancements, using microorganisms to create pure retinol in a natural carrier through the fermentation of plant sugars. When coupled with natural antioxidants for improved protection, RetiLife manages to achieve an impressively high concentration of pure retinol. This signifies the first sustainable alternative to synthetic retinol, providing comparable effectiveness against wrinkles. RetiLife's wholly natural-origin content, including sunflower oil as a carrier, sets it apart from other products by abstaining from synthetic additives such as BHT/BHA or polysorbate. Furthermore, its molecular structure is identical to its chemically produced equivalent.

How Is The Active Cosmetics Market Segmented?

The active cosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Liquid, Cream, Other Products

2) By Gender: Male, Female

3) By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Mass Merchandiser, Online, Department Stores, Others

4) By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid: Serums, Toners, Face Oils

2) By Cream: Moisturizing Creams, Anti-Aging Creams, Sun Protection Creams

3) By Other Products: Gels, Masks, Lotions

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Active Cosmetics Market?

In 2024, the active cosmetics market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also projected to see the most rapid growth in the following years. The report on the active cosmetics market includes data from numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

