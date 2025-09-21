Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Hears Cinc Syrskyi's Reports On Battlefield Situation

Zelensky Hears Cinc Syrskyi's Reports On Battlefield Situation


2025-09-21 07:06:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this in his nightlt video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there were already several reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi: the border areas, the front, and our counteroffensive operation in the area of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk," he said.

He thanked all soldiers and every unit for their achievements and for the truly strong defense of Ukraine and its independence.

"Next week must further strengthen both our diplomatic positions and our army – this is essential," Zelensky said.

Read also: Ukraine already has initial offers for exporting its weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky earlier stated that following the counterattack by Ukraine's Defense Forces near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk, 330 square kilometers were brought back under control, and more than 170 of them fully cleared of the enemy.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN21092025000193011044ID1110091115

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search