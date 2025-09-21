Zelensky Hears Cinc Syrskyi's Reports On Battlefield Situation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this in his nightlt video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there were already several reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi: the border areas, the front, and our counteroffensive operation in the area of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk," he said.

He thanked all soldiers and every unit for their achievements and for the truly strong defense of Ukraine and its independence.

"Next week must further strengthen both our diplomatic positions and our army – this is essential," Zelensky said.

Zelensky earlier stated that following the counterattack by Ukraine's Defense Forces near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk, 330 square kilometers were brought back under control, and more than 170 of them fully cleared of the enemy.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine