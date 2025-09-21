Russian Army Lacks Enough Contract Soldiers To Cover Irrecoverable Losses CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said this in a post on Telegram .

In the second quarter of 2025, only 37,900 people signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry - the lowest figure in the past two years and 2.5 times fewer than in the same period last year (92,800).

Kovalenko noted that contract recruits are no longer sufficient to cover even the Russian army's weekly irrecoverable losses.

On average, Russian losses amount to more than 1,000 personnel per day, according to Ukraine's General Staff.