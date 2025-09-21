Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Lacks Enough Contract Soldiers To Cover Irrecoverable Losses CCD

Russian Army Lacks Enough Contract Soldiers To Cover Irrecoverable Losses CCD


2025-09-21 07:06:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said this in a post on Telegram .

In the second quarter of 2025, only 37,900 people signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry - the lowest figure in the past two years and 2.5 times fewer than in the same period last year (92,800).

Read also: Ukraine reports over 307,000 Russian troops neutralized this year

Kovalenko noted that contract recruits are no longer sufficient to cover even the Russian army's weekly irrecoverable losses.

On average, Russian losses amount to more than 1,000 personnel per day, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

MENAFN21092025000193011044ID1110091113

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search