Russian Army Lacks Enough Contract Soldiers To Cover Irrecoverable Losses CCD
In the second quarter of 2025, only 37,900 people signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry - the lowest figure in the past two years and 2.5 times fewer than in the same period last year (92,800).Read also: Ukraine reports over 307,000 Russian troops neutralized this year
Kovalenko noted that contract recruits are no longer sufficient to cover even the Russian army's weekly irrecoverable losses.
On average, Russian losses amount to more than 1,000 personnel per day, according to Ukraine's General Staff.
