Kuwait's Amir Rep. Congratulates UNGA Pres., Wishing Her Success
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Amir Representative His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, congratulated on Sunday the President of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock for gaining the confidence of the international community, wishing her success in her new tasks.
His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed Kuwait's support for her efforts to coordinate among member states, and to address the substantive issues that regularly come up during General Assembly meetings.
His Highness the Crown Prince made his remarks during a meeting with the President of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the 80th session of United Nations General Assembly.
For her part, Baerbock expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation to the State of Kuwait, its leadership and people, for its outstanding contributions and unlimited support for the United Nations and its technical bodies.
The meeting also tackled the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, as well as the role of the United Nations in establishing the foundations for international peace and security, achieving stability in the Middle East and the world, and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya; Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan, Mazen Issa Al-Issa, the Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations, Ambassador Tariq Mohammad Al-Bannai; and members of the official delegation. (end) mb
