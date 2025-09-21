OIC Welcomes UK, Canadian, Australian Recognitions Of Palestine State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha welcomed on Sunday the historical announcement by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
In a statement, Taha said that this step is fully consistent with the principles of international law and relevant UN resolutions, and constitutes strong support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The OIC call on states that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take the initiative and do so, and to support its full membership in the United Nations, based on the international community's responsibility to end the Israeli occupation and achieve peace and stability in the region, he added.
These recognitions come aligning with efforts to achieve the two-state solution, and ahead of the High-Level Conference on the Palestinian Issue, to be held at the summit level tomorrow, Monday, 22 September 2025, and co-chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic. (end)
