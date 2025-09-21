United Kingdom Formally Recognises Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the United Kingdom's formal recognition of the State of Palestine on Sunday.
"In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East -- We are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a Two-State Solution," he said in a video posted to his X account.
"That means a safe and secure Israel -- Alongside a viable Palestinian State.
"At the moment, we have neither. Ordinary people - Israeli and Palestinian - deserve to live in peace, to try to rebuild their lives free from violence and suffering--.
"Our call for a genuine Two-State Solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision. So we are clear - This solution is not a reward for Hamas.
"Because it means Hamas can have no future. No role in government. No role in security. We have already proscribed and sanctioned Hamas. And we will go further.
"I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks," the Prime Minister disclosed.
On the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip which reached "new depths," he said, "The Israeli government's relentless and increasing Bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable."
"Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies us all.
"It must end," Starmer stressed, adding, "We have now evacuated the first group of sick and injured children to the UK to be treated by the NHS (National Health Service)."
He noted that his government was "building consensus with leaders in the region and beyond around our Framework for Peace."
"This is a practical plan to bring people together behind a common vision and a series of steps, including the reform of the Palestinian Authority, that take us from a ceasefire in Gaza, to negotiations on a Two-State Solution," he explained.
"We will keep driving this forward. As part of this effort, I set out in July the terms on which we would act - in line with our Manifesto - to recognise Palestinian statehood. That moment has now arrived.
"So today - To revive the hope of peace and a Two-State Solution, I state clearly, as Prime Minister of this great country That the United Kingdom Formally recognises the State of Palestine.
"We recognised the State of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people.
"Today we join over 150 countries who recognise a Palestinian State too - A pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people - That there can be a better future," he made clear.
Concluding, the prime minister expressed hope for the release of the hostages, end to the violence, end to the suffering, and a shift back towards a Two-State Solution, "as the best hope for peace and security for all sides." (end)
mrn
"In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East -- We are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a Two-State Solution," he said in a video posted to his X account.
"That means a safe and secure Israel -- Alongside a viable Palestinian State.
"At the moment, we have neither. Ordinary people - Israeli and Palestinian - deserve to live in peace, to try to rebuild their lives free from violence and suffering--.
"Our call for a genuine Two-State Solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision. So we are clear - This solution is not a reward for Hamas.
"Because it means Hamas can have no future. No role in government. No role in security. We have already proscribed and sanctioned Hamas. And we will go further.
"I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks," the Prime Minister disclosed.
On the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip which reached "new depths," he said, "The Israeli government's relentless and increasing Bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable."
"Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies us all.
"It must end," Starmer stressed, adding, "We have now evacuated the first group of sick and injured children to the UK to be treated by the NHS (National Health Service)."
He noted that his government was "building consensus with leaders in the region and beyond around our Framework for Peace."
"This is a practical plan to bring people together behind a common vision and a series of steps, including the reform of the Palestinian Authority, that take us from a ceasefire in Gaza, to negotiations on a Two-State Solution," he explained.
"We will keep driving this forward. As part of this effort, I set out in July the terms on which we would act - in line with our Manifesto - to recognise Palestinian statehood. That moment has now arrived.
"So today - To revive the hope of peace and a Two-State Solution, I state clearly, as Prime Minister of this great country That the United Kingdom Formally recognises the State of Palestine.
"We recognised the State of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people.
"Today we join over 150 countries who recognise a Palestinian State too - A pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people - That there can be a better future," he made clear.
Concluding, the prime minister expressed hope for the release of the hostages, end to the violence, end to the suffering, and a shift back towards a Two-State Solution, "as the best hope for peace and security for all sides." (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment