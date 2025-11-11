403
EUR/USD Signal 11/11: Indicator Points To A Retreat (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1450. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1450.
The next key catalyst for the EUR/USD exchange rate will be the upcoming statement by Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank (ECB). Her statement will provide more color on what to expect in the coming meetings, with most traders anticipating a pause.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has rebounded in the past few days, moving from a low of 1.1470 last week to a high of 1.1533.This rebound, however, is not strong enough as the Average Directional Index (ADX) has retreated to 18 and is pointing downwards.The pair has remained below the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It also remains below the Supertrend indicator, a sign that bears are in control.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support level at 1.1400. A move above the resistance level at 1.1665 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
