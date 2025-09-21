Jordan Grants Outgoing Kuwaiti Military Attache Order Of Merit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday bestowed upon Kuwait's former military attache in the Hashemite Kingdom Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Ayada the nation's order of military merit, in recognition of his efforts to bolster bilataeral relations.
The former Kuwaiti military attache was decorated with the order by Jordan's military chief Major General Yousef Huneiti, in the presence of Kuwait's ambassador to Aman Hamad Al-Meri, who described his country's ties with Jordan as based on common visions and aspirations.
Echoing his sentiments, the outgoing Kuwaiti military attache agreed that bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory across multiple fields, expressing his pride over the honor bestowed upon him.
He went on to reiterate the "depth" of bilateral relations and the mutual ambitions of the two nations' political leaders to serve their collective interests, he underlined. (end)
