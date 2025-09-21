Arab League Chief Condemns Al-Fasher Mosque Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit on Sunday condemned the attack on a mosque in Al-Fasher, Sudan, last Friday that killed dozens of worshippers.
In a statement, Aboul Gheit renewed his call to lift the siege on Al-Fasher, ongoing for over a year and a half, despite UN Security Council demands for an immediate halt to hostilities, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.
He added that the Arab League is holding intensive consultations with the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to resume Sudanese-led talks at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa and to facilitate a humanitarian truce and ceasefire.(end)
