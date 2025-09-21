Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab League Chief Condemns Al-Fasher Mosque Attack


2025-09-21 03:05:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit on Sunday condemned the attack on a mosque in Al-Fasher, Sudan, last Friday that killed dozens of worshippers.
In a statement, Aboul Gheit renewed his call to lift the siege on Al-Fasher, ongoing for over a year and a half, despite UN Security Council demands for an immediate halt to hostilities, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.
He added that the Arab League is holding intensive consultations with the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to resume Sudanese-led talks at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa and to facilitate a humanitarian truce and ceasefire.(end)
mm


MENAFN21092025000071011013ID1110090800

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search