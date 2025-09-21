Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Sec-Gen. Welcomes UK, Canadian, Australian Recognitions Of Palestine State


2025-09-21 03:05:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Sunday the announcement by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia of their formal recognition of the State of Palestine.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed in a statement that this step represents an important historical development towards achieving justice and international legitimacy, and an embodiment of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He praised the courageous stances of these countries, which reflect a sincere commitment to human values and international justice and reaffirm the principles of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, thereby contributing to strengthening the international community's efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
Furthermore, he called upon the countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to follow the example of these nations and to accelerate practical steps to support the two-state solution, as it is the only option that can guarantee an end to the conflict as well as establish security and stability in the Middle East. (end)
