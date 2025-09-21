Conference At QNL Condemns Israeli Occupation's Destruction Of Cultural Institutions, Heritage Sites In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Participants in the 4th edition of the Doha Conference on Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property condemned the Israeli occupation's destruction of cultural institutions and heritage sites in Gaza, Palestine.

This came during the launch of the conference organized by Qatar National Library (QNL) and attended by international experts, policymakers, and government officials to enhance institutional readiness and strengthen global cooperation in safeguarding cultural heritage during times of crisis.

It was held under the theme "Crisis Preparedness and Cultural Heritage Protection: from Prevention to Recovery.”

In his opening remarks, Minister of State and President of QNL HE Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari stated: "The Fourth Doha Conference on Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property is not merely a platform for dialogue; it is a call to intensify regional and international cooperation, to unite the efforts of institutions and global partners, and to activate practical programs such as Himaya, launched by the Library to fight the illicit trade in cultural heritage and to build the capacity of institutions in confronting the challenges that threaten the identity and collective memory of nations. Protecting heritage is a shared responsibility and a moral and human duty that safeguards the identity of peoples, supports the stability of societies, and builds bridges of dialogue between civilizations.”

The President of QNL condemned the practices of the Israeli occupation in Palestine and Gaza, saying: "Today we meet at a time when we are witnessing the systematic destruction of cultural memory in Gaza, where mosques, markets, libraries, and rare manuscripts have been struck by bombardments, a cultural and humanitarian catastrophe that calls for an urgent response from the international community.

In this context, QNL's hosting of the fourth edition of the Doha Conference on Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property reflects its deep commitment to its strategic role in safeguarding cultural heritage, coordinating regional partnerships, sharing expertise, innovating in digital preservation, and affirming Qatar's standing as a custodian of human and civilizational heritage.”

Talking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the QNL President noted the Library's commitment to promoting human heritage and combating attempts to obliterate it, particularly in Palestine and Gaza, as it is an Islamic heritage, at a time when international cultural institutions turn a blind eye to these shameful practices.

His Excellency continued by saying that the QNL has important programs in this field, most notably the Library's Himaya program, launched in 2020. This program aims to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property and strengthen the capacities of institutions and individuals in the Arab region.

Today, the Library is holding its fourth conference, with the participation of several embassies and heritage and antiquities officials from several Arab and foreign countries he added, while praising the General Authority of Customs' cooperation with the National Library to achieve common goals.

Since its launch, Himaya has succeeded in achieving its goals, relying on four main axes: awareness, capacity building, regional and international cooperation, and technical innovation, he pointed out.

"Today's conference is about taking collective action to protect our cultural heritage. Together, we are establishing a path toward more resilient and better-prepared institutions capable of confronting crises,” said QNL Executive Director Tan Huism.

She added: "Qatar National Library is committed to its mission to safeguard cultural heritage for future generations. Effective protection demands a comprehensive approach that integrates proactive planning, legal and policy alignment, and crisis preparedness. We will continue to work collaboratively to ensure that libraries, museums, and cultural institutions have the expertise and resources needed to respond swiftly and effectively in times of crisis.”

For his part, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar HE Paolo Toschi said: "Italy is proud to participate in the 4th Doha Conference on Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property hosted by Qatar National Library. The protection of cultural heritage is not only a moral duty but a shared responsibility to safeguard the memory, identity, and creativity of humanity. For centuries, Italy has been at the forefront of preserving cultural treasures and supporting global efforts against their illegal trafficking."

"Italy's contribution to the conference will focus on conservation and archaeology, highlighting the decisive role played by museums, cultural institutions, and collectors in preserving and protecting historical artifacts. By promoting responsible stewardship, transparency in acquisitions, and collaboration between public and private actors, Italy underscores the importance of ensuring that cultural heritage remains accessible to society as a whole, preserving its public and educational role," His Excellency added.

For his part, Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar HE Jean-Baptiste Favre reflected that France is proud to assert its commitment and determination in the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural property, and wishes to maintain and strengthen ties with Qatar, at all levels of government, relevant public administrations, and museums in both countries, in order to combat together this scourge that threatens cultural heritage.

For her part, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Doha is Stefanie Altman-Winans said: "Protecting cultural heritage is not just about safeguarding the past - it is about preserving identity, resilience, and the shared bonds between nations. The United States is proud of its leadership in cultural heritage preservation and protection. By working together across disciplines and borders, we can help you to ensure that the treasures of the Middle East and beyond are protected for future generations."

For his part, UNESCO Representative for the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of its Office in Doha Dr. Salah Khaled emphasized the importance of focusing this year on crisis preparedness and protecting cultural heritage from prevention to recovery.

He commended the role of Qatar National Library in hosting the conference for the fourth time, affirming its strong commitment to preserving cultural heritage and promoting dialogue, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation.

He said that UNESCO has been leading the protection of heritage in emergency situations for decades, reviewing the legal frameworks established by the organization, such as the 1954 Hague Convention and its Protocols, the 1970 Convention against the Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, the 1972 World Heritage Convention, and other agreements related to underwater heritage, intangible cultural diversity, and the role of museums.

He noted that UNESCO is working to develop the legal system to keep pace with renewed crises, including a new monitoring mechanism based on satellite images to track threatened heritage, in addition to developing modern laws to help countries combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property, emphasizing the vital role of preserving cultural heritage and the importance of international cooperation.

The first session of the conference was titled "A Cultural Crisis: Case Studies of Illicit Antiquities and the potential for Capacity-Building in the Middle East," where Head of Research on Illicit Antiquities and UNESCO Chair on Threats to Cultural Heritage at Ionian University, Greece Dr. Christos Tsirogiannis spoke.

The second session was devoted to discussing the ethical standards, guidelines, and tools developed by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) for institutions to protect cultural property. It was presented by Head of Heritage Protection Department at ICOM Sophie Delepierre. Director of the Cultural Heritage Protection Department at Qatar Museums Abdullatif spoke during the third session about "Cultural Heritage as a Tool for Political Stability."

The conference is part of the QNL's Himaya program, which focuses on protecting cultural heritage in the MENA region. It is organized in collaboration with UNESCO's Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, along with the Embassies of the United States of America, France, and Italy in Doha.

The opening day featured discussions on the intersection of heritage protection and crisis response, with panels addressing the illicit antiquities trade in the Middle East, institutional responsibilities under the ICOM Code of Ethics, the UNIDROIT Convention, and the role of cultural heritage in promoting political stability.

The four-day conference continues with a comprehensive agenda that includes sessions on innovative approaches to heritage protection, emergency preparedness, law enforcement collaboration, and post-crisis recovery.