Israel Says Allenby Crossing Between Jordan, West Bank To Remain Closed On Sunday
Israel's Airports Authority said the Allenby passenger terminal, the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, would not be opened to traffic on Sunday, in coordination with the Jordanian side.
On September 19, Israel closed the crossing following an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers.Recommended For You UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs
The Allenby crossing is the only gateway Palestinians in the West Bank can use to travel abroad without passing through Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On Thursday, a Jordanian truck driver carrying aid for Gaza opened fire at the crossing, killing an Israeli soldier and a reserve officer with the civil administration before being "neutralised", according to Israel.
Following the attack, the Israeli military asked Jordan to suspend the transfer of aid through the terminal .
Jordan said it had launched an investigation and identified the assailant as Abdel Mutaleb al-Qaissi, 57.
It described him as "a civilian who had been working for three months as a driver delivering aid to Gaza", which the UN says is suffering from a humanitarian crisis after nearly two years of devastating war.
Amman condemned the attack, calling it "a threat to the kingdom's interests and to its ability to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip".
(With inputs from AFP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment