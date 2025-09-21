Around 65,000 Volunteers Collect Waste Throughout Switzerland

Deutsch de Rund 65'000 Freiwillige sammeln schweizweit Abfall ein Original Read more: Rund 65'000 Freiwillige sammeln schweizweit Abfall ei

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 65,000 volunteers collected waste on Friday and Saturday during the national Clean-Up Day. Several tonnes of waste were collected and disposed off correctly, according to the Swiss Competence Centre against Littering. This content was published on September 21, 2025 - 13:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In total, over 700 clean-up campaigns were organised throughout Switzerland as part of the 13th edition of Clean-Up Day. According to the Competence Centre against Littering (IGSU), schools, associations, municipalities, companies, small groups and individuals, including politicians, took part in the campaign.

The national Clean-Up Day is part of World Clean-Up Day, which took place on Saturday. It has been organised in Switzerland by the IGSU since 2013. According to the organisers, the day mobilises tens of thousands of volunteers every year.

The day of action is supported by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) and others. Next year, Clean-Up Day will take place on September 18 and 19.

