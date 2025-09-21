Kerala: Milma Cuts Prices Of 100 Dairy Products After GST Revision
The reduction comes in the wake of the Union government's revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, and the new prices will take effect from Monday.
The biggest relief is on ghee, a staple in Kerala households. A one-litre pack of Milma ghee will now cost Rs 675, down from Rs 720, while the 500-ml pack has been reduced from Rs 370 to Rs 345. This follows the lowering of GST on ghee from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.
Similarly, the price of butter has been revised from Rs 240 to Rs 225, and paneer (500 gm) has been reduced by Rs 11 to Rs 234 after GST on paneer was completely withdrawn. Desserts, too, will see sharp drops. A litre of vanilla ice cream, for instance, will now cost Rs 196 compared to the earlier Rs 220, thanks to the GST rate being cut from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
Other popular items such as flavoured milk, UHT milk, packaged juices, and payasam mixes are also set to become cheaper following tax adjustments. Flavoured milk will now attract only 5 per cent GST instead of 12 per cent, UHT milk will be exempted from GST altogether, and payasam mix will see a cut from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
Milma Chairman K.S. Mani said the federation was fully committed to passing on the entire benefit of the revised tax structure to consumers.
“With these adjustments, ghee, butter, and paneer will be around 7 per cent cheaper, while ice creams will see a reduction of 12 to 13 per cent. The revised tax framework not only eases the burden on consumers but also strengthens the competitiveness of primary milk cooperative societies,” he said.
The decision is expected to boost consumer confidence and improve sales of Milma's value-added range, which includes dairy essentials and ready-to-use products widely purchased during the festival season. The cuts, officials believe, will also help Milma strengthen its market share in Kerala's competitive dairy sector while reaffirming its role as a consumer-friendly cooperative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment